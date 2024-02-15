OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Revenue Agency's (CRA) SimpleFile by Phone (formerly File My Return) is a free, easy, automated phone service. It uses the information we already have on file, and the answers you provide, to auto-file and process your tax return.

SimpleFile by Phone is an invitation-only service. The CRA will do the work for you to determine if you qualify. People who have a lower or fixed income and a simple tax situation may receive an invitation letter to use this service in February 2024.

Benefit and credit payments, like the Canada child benefit and the goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax credit, make a difference in the lives of Canadians and can help with the cost of living. To receive benefit and credit payments, you need to file your income tax and benefit return every year.

What you need to know about SimpleFile by Phone

You do not need to be a tax expert to use SimpleFile by Phone.

There are no forms to fill out or calculations to do.

You do not need to speak to a contact centre agent.

You can complete your tax return in as little as 10 minutes from the comfort of your own home at a time that works for you.

SimpleFile by Phone opens on Monday, February 19, 2024 , at noon, Eastern Time.

The service will then be available 21 hours a day, from 6 am to 3 am, Eastern Time , 7 days a week.

, 7 days a week. You will need to confirm some personal information and then answer a series of short questions, using the keypad of your phone.

Your invitation letter will arrive in the mail. If you are registered for My Account and have your correspondence preference set to "Electronic mail," you will receive an email notification to view the letter in your account.

For Quebec residents

If you are a resident of Quebec, the service only completes the federal tax return. You will still need to complete and submit a Quebec provincial tax return with Revenu Québec.

Protecting you from scams and fraud

To avoid scams and fraud, be aware of when and how the CRA might contact you. The Scams and fraud page provides information on the ways that the CRA may contact you, including by phone, email, mail, and text message.

