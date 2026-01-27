OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is ready for the 2026 tax season, are you? Our focus is making your tax-filing experience easier, faster, and more straightforward from start to finish.

The CRA is prepared to deliver reliable and timely service during tax season. We know your expectations of us are high, as they should be – that's why we're continuing to strengthen security, reduce wait times, and expand digital services to offer faster, more responsive support.

We want you to get the refunds, benefits, or credit payments you may be eligible for. Here's everything you need to know to file your taxes quickly and accurately:

Important dates and deadlines

February 23, 2026 – This is the date you can start filing your 2025 income tax and benefit return online. For the early tax filers out there, take a moment to make sure you have all your tax slips before you file:

Most tax slips are issued by employers or financial institutions by the end of February. If you have a CRA account, you can also get copies of your tax slips there, once the CRA processes them.

If you have not received your tax slips by the end of March, contact the issuers directly to get a copy.

Once you have all the necessary tax slips and documents, we recommend to file as early as possible to avoid the end-of-season rush (and the busiest time for the CRA). For more information, visit the Tax slips web page.

April 30, 2026 – This is the deadline for most individuals to file their 2025 income tax and benefit return and pay any taxes owed. By filing and paying on time, you will avoid late-filing penalties and interest.

June 15, 2026 – This is the deadline for self-employed individuals to file their 2025 income tax and benefit return. If you are not self-employed, but your spouse or common-law partner is, you have the same deadline. If you owe money, you will still need to pay by April 30, 2026, to avoid paying interest.

What's new with our digital services

Regain access to your CRA account – It's important to confirm that you can sign in to your CRA account before tax season begins. If you find yourself locked out of your CRA account because you've forgotten your sign-in information or the answers to your security questions, you can now regain access online – no need to call. Use the CRA's self-service option to create a new credential and quickly get back into your account.

Backup multi-factor authentication (MFA) – Starting in February 2026, CRA account users will be required to have a backup MFA option on file, such as a passcode grid or third-party authenticator app. This measure will further strengthen the security of CRA accounts and prevent users from getting locked out during the MFA process.

Authorizing a representative – Your representative must use the Represent a Client portal to request online access to your CRA account. To give them instant access, add them as a representative or confirm their authorization request in My Account. As another option, your representative may use the Alternative process for individuals to get instant access.

Request a copy of your tax slips – As part of the CRA's continued shift to digital, individuals and representatives can no longer request a paper copy of their tax slips (including T4, T4A, and T5 slips) by phone. To get a copy, you can contact the issuer of the slip or continue to access your slips and other tax documents online in My Account.

Notice of assessment (NOA) – Starting in February 2026, you can only view your digital notices of assessment and reassessment in My Account, after the CRA receives and processes your tax return.

NETFILE access code – Starting in February 2026, you'll be able to find your NETFILE access code more easily in your CRA account. Sign in to your CRA account, go to My Account, and select tax returns to view your 8-character access code (letters and numbers). Use this code when filing your return electronically with tax software.

Manage balance – If you have personal tax or COVID-related benefit debts of $1,000 or more, you can set up payment arrangements on your own using the "Manage balance" service in My Account. You can also make full or partial payments and schedule payment plans, without the need to speak with a collections officer. If you prefer to speak to an officer, you have the option to request a callback.

GenAI chatbot beta – The chatbot is available 24/7 on Canada.ca to help you quickly find information on CRA programs and services. It can now answer a wider range of questions, including more complex ones for business owners, such as eligibility for tax credits and compliance information.

Improving CRA web pages – We are working with Canadians to understand how they use our web pages, then improving them so it's easier and faster to find the information needed to self-serve online--whether it's benefits, credits, CRA account registration, or processing timelines.

What's new on the income tax and benefit return

Tax rate change – lowest individual income tax rate – Starting July 1, 2025, the lowest marginal individual income tax rate will be reduced from 15% to 14%. Since this change takes effect halfway through the year, the full-year lowest marginal individual income tax rate for 2025 will be 14.5%. The rate applying to most non-refundable tax credits will continue to be the same as the lowest marginal individual income tax rate for the year.

Top-up tax credit – A new non-refundable tax credit was introduced to effectively maintain a 15% rate for certain non-refundable tax credits claimed on amounts over the first income tax bracket threshold of $57,375 for 2025.

Return of fuel charge proceeds to farmers tax credit – The federal fuel charge ended April 1, 2025. As a result, the return of fuel charge proceeds to farmers tax credit for the 2024-2025 fuel charge year will be the final credit available to eligible farming businesses.

Disability supports deduction– The list of eligible expenses for the disability supports deduction has been expanded.

For a full list of what's new this tax season, go to What's new for 2025.

What's new with SimpleFile services

If you have a lower income and a simple tax situation, you may be able to use SimpleFile services (digital or by phone) to file your taxes. The services will open March 9, 2026. Check your CRA account or mail in early March to see if you're invited.

Note: You may get your SimpleFile invitation in your CRA account, even if you got a paper invitation package last year.

Didn't receive an invite or can't find it? You may still be able to access SimpleFile Digital if you have a lower income and a simple tax situation.

If you need to contact the CRA during tax season

Once tax season arrives, we're expecting our call volumes to increase significantly. Last year, the CRA received more than 32 million calls, with peaks of nearly 300,000 a day during tax season. Using these online tools can help you get the answers you need quickly, even during our busiest times:

Your CRA account gives you access to secure, personalized portals, including My Account, where you can: View or update your personal information Check your refund or return status Access your notice of assessment or proof of income statement Make payments or check balances

GenAI chatbot beta is available 24/7 to help with: Personal income tax Access to your CRA account Charities

Skip the Line – Get faster help from the CRA provides information on what to expect when contacting the CRA, and better ways to find the answers you need without calling.

Visit the Contact the CRA web page to check current wait times and get help with common topics.

Get more tax-filing information

Start with Learn about your taxes to understand what taxes are, why they are collected, and how Canada's tax system works. Then head to Get ready to file a tax return for step-by-step guidance on preparing your 2025 tax return. Don't miss additional tax tips and the latest updates from the CRA:

Now that you're up to date on what's new, take a moment to think about your own tax situation and what works best for you. Whether you file your taxes yourself, go to a free tax clinic, or use an accountant, we know you want them done fast and you want them done right, the first time! Filing online and using the CRA's digital services will help save you time and effort--so keep that in mind as the tax season approaches.

