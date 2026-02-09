With millions of Canadians accessing their CRA account each year, this new measure strengthens account security and helps to prevent account lockouts if a primary MFA option is lost or forgotten. Preventing lockouts will help reduce call volumes, allowing contact centre service representatives to focus on assisting Canadians with more complex tax and benefit related questions, especially during peak periods such as tax season.

Adding a backup MFA option to your CRA account

When you sign in to your CRA account you will be prompted to add a backup option. You can choose from the following:

Third-party authenticator app

Passcode grid

Set up a backup option later

If you've chosen to set up a backup MFA option, you will need to enter a one-time passcode to activate it.

Important: After adding a backup MFA option to your CRA account, you can decide which MFA method to use each time you sign in.

This requirement is part of the CRA's ongoing efforts to enhance account security while also ensuring our digital services empower Canadians with the confidence and control they need to manage their taxes and benefits securely, independently, and on their own schedule. For more information, visit, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) – CRA account help.

