OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Tax season starts next week! When the calendar flips to February 24, 2025, you will be able to file your income tax and benefit return online. With the right preparation, filing your tax return can be a smooth and stress-free experience.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is here to help you file with confidence. When you file, you could be eligible to receive a refund or benefit and credit payments that put money in your pocket. Last tax-filing season, the CRA received more than 33 million returns, which led to:

More than $52 billion in benefit payments issued

in benefit payments issued More than 19 million refunds issued, for an average amount of $2,294 (79% were issued by direct deposit)

Whether you're a first-time filer or a seasoned pro, let's make sure you're ready for tax season!

How to get started

Visit our Get ready to do your taxes page. It has steps to help you prepare to file your return. Here are other resources that could help you:

Questions and answers about filing your taxes: Find answers to common tax questions.

Learn about your taxes: An online course to help you learn about personal income taxes in Canada .

. Taxology: Get the tax information you need by listening to the CRA's podcast.

CRA Chatbot: Available on the CRA homepage and other webpages on Canada.ca to provide quick answers to questions you may have.

Do you need additional assistance? Don't worry – help is available! If you have a modest income and a simple tax situation, volunteers at a free tax clinic may be able to file your taxes for you. You can visit a free tax clinic in your area, or you can make a virtual appointment. To find out if you're eligible, and to find a tax clinic, go to Free tax clinics. You may also receive an invitation to file your tax return over the phone or digitally with SimpleFile.

Key dates and deadlines

By filing and paying any taxes you owe on time, you will avoid late-filing penalties and interest. Mark these dates in your calendar so you don't miss any deadlines:

February 24, 2025 – You can start filing your 2024 tax return online.

– You can start filing your 2024 tax return online. April 30, 2025 – Deadline for most individuals to file their tax return and pay any taxes owed.

– Deadline for most individuals to file their tax return and pay any taxes owed. June 15, 2025 – Deadline to file your tax return if you, or, your spouse or common-law partner, are self-employed. Since this date falls on a Sunday, we will consider your tax return filed on time if we receive it on or before June 16, 2025 . If you owe money, you will still need to pay by April 30, 2025 , to avoid interest.

What's new for the 2025 tax-filing season

Make sure you're aware of what's new for this tax season. This year, we have a few updates to our digital services:

Document verification service – This service allows you to verify your identity and get immediate access to your CRA account. You don't have to wait for a CRA security code by mail. More than 1 million individuals have already used this service.

Online chat in My Account – You can now discuss account-specific issues with a live CRA agent in My Account. This includes questions about personal income tax, benefits, payments to the CRA, and more. To use it, you need to sign in to your CRA account and go to My Account.

Simplified access to your CRA account – You can now access the My Account, My Business Account, and Represent a Client portals with a single sign-in.

There are also changes to benefits, credits, deductions, and other tax measures. This includes the Canada child benefit, Home Buyers' Plan, and more. For a full list of what's new this tax season, go to What's new for 2024. You can also check out our tax tip: What you need to know for the 2025 tax-filing season.

Capital gains

The Department of Finance recently announced that it will introduce legislation in Parliament in due course, related to the capital gains inclusion rate change with a new effective date of January 1, 2026. The announcement confirmed the government's intention that, effective for dispositions that occur on or after January 1, 2026, the inclusion rate will increase from one-half to two-thirds on capital gains realized in excess of $250,000 annually for individuals and on all capital gains realized by corporations and most types of trusts.

The CRA is working diligently to update its systems to reflect the currently enacted capital gains inclusion rate of one-half. However, this update may not be completed when online filing becomes available on February 24, 2025. If you are impacted by this situation, you may avoid processing delays by waiting until the updates are completed in the coming weeks before filing your income tax and benefit return. The CRA will grant relief in respect of late-filing penalties and interest until June 2, 2025, for Individual filers and until May 1, 2025, for Trust filers, to provide additional time for taxpayers reporting capital gains to meet their tax filing obligations.

Please visit our tax tip for more information on the administration of these proposed changes.

Sign up for direct deposit and file online

Before filing your tax return, you should sign up for direct deposit. By doing so, you'll receive your tax refunds and benefit and credit payments faster and securely, directly into your bank account.

When it comes to filing your return, online filing is a great option. To file online, we have a list of NETFILE-certified tax software products that are easy to use, fast, and secure. Some options are free!

If you combine online filing with direct deposit, you could get any refund you're owed in as little as eight business days. Paper returns aren't as fast, and it could take up to eight weeks to process them.

Elections Canada boxes

When filing your taxes, checking "Yes" to the two questions related to Elections Canada ensures you're on the list of electors at your current address and ready to vote in the next federal election. To register and vote in federal elections, you must be at least 18 years old and have Canadian citizenship. For more information, go to this Elections Canada webpage.

Did you know? Here are quick tax facts about your province or territory of residence

Choose your province or territory:

Alberta

Below are key statistics related to last tax year:

More than 101,300 Alberta residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program.

residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program. Eligible Alberta residents received an average of (including any related provincial programs): $7,570 in Canada child benefit (CCB) payments $470 in goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit payments $990 in Canada Carbon Rebate payments (previously known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment)

residents received an average of (including any related provincial programs):

British Columbia

Below are key statistics related to last tax year:

More than 118,000 British Columbia residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program.

residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program. Eligible British Columbia residents received an average of (including any related provincial programs): $7,910 in Canada child benefit (CCB) payments $770 in goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit payments

residents received an average of (including any related provincial programs):

Manitoba

Below are key statistics related to last tax year:

More than 42,800 Manitoba residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program.

residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program. Eligible Manitoba residents received an average of (including any related provincial programs): $8,930 in Canada child benefit (CCB) payments $480 in goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit payments $680 in Canada Carbon Rebate payments (previously known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment)

residents received an average of (including any related provincial programs):

New Brunswick

Below are key statistics related to last tax year:

More than 31,800 New Brunswick residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program.

residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program. Eligible New Brunswick residents received an average of (including any related provincial programs): $7,610 in Canada child benefit (CCB) payments $730 in goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit payments $440 in Canada Carbon Rebate payments (previously known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment)

residents received an average of (including any related provincial programs):

Newfoundland and Labrador

Below are key statistics related to last tax year:

More than 15,000 Newfoundland and Labrador residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program.

and residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program. Eligible Newfoundland and Labrador residents received an average of (including any related provincial programs): $7,530 in Canada child benefit (CCB) payments $1,120 in goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit payments $700 in Canada Carbon Rebate payments (previously known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment)

and residents received an average of (including any related provincial programs):

Northwest Territories

Below are key statistics related to last tax year:

More than 1,300 Northwest Territories residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program.

residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program. Eligible Northwest Territories residents received an average of (including any related territorial programs): $7,760 in Canada child benefit (CCB) payments $880 in goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit payments

residents received an average of (including any related territorial programs):

Nova Scotia

Below are key statistics related to last tax year:

More than 38,500 Nova Scotia residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program.

residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program. Eligible Nova Scotia residents received an average of (including any related provincial programs): $8,170 in Canada child benefit (CCB) payments $620 in goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit payments $490 in Canada Carbon Rebate payments (previously known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment)

residents received an average of (including any related provincial programs):

Nunavut

Below are key statistics related to last tax year:

More than 500 Nunavut residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program.

residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program. Eligible Nunavut residents received an average of (including any related territorial programs): $11,850 in Canada child benefit (CCB) payments $700 in goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit payments

residents received an average of (including any related territorial programs):

Ontario

Below are key statistics related to last tax year:

More than 257,600 Ontario residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program.

residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program. Eligible Ontario residents received an average of (including any related provincial programs): $8,290 in Canada child benefit (CCB) payments $460 in goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit payments $600 in Canada Carbon Rebate payments (previously known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment)

residents received an average of (including any related provincial programs):

Prince Edward Island

Below are key statistics related to last tax year:

Nearly 7,000 Prince Edward Island residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program.

residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program. Eligible Prince Edward Island residents received an average of (including any related provincial programs): $7,400 in Canada child benefit (CCB) payments $550 in goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit payments $470 in Canada Carbon Rebate payments (previously known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment)

residents received an average of (including any related provincial programs):

Quebec

Below are key statistics related to last tax year:

More than 196,800 Quebec residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Income Tax Assistance – Volunteer Program. In total, 550 Quebec organizations hosted tax return preparation sessions in person or virtually.

residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Income Tax Assistance – Volunteer Program. In total, 550 Quebec organizations hosted tax return preparation sessions in person or virtually. Eligible Quebec residents received an average of: $6,670 in Canada child benefit (CCB) payments $450 in goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit payments

residents received an average of:

Saskatchewan

Below are key statistics related to last tax year:

More than 32,300 Saskatchewan residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program.

residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program. Eligible Saskatchewan residents received an average of (including any related provincial programs): $8,420 in Canada child benefit (CCB) payments $840 in goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit payments $870 in Canada Carbon Rebate payments (previously known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment)

residents received an average of (including any related provincial programs):

Yukon

Below are key statistics related to last tax year:

More than 1,400 Yukon residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program.

residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program. Eligible Yukon residents received an average of (including any related territorial programs): $6,110 in Canada child benefit (CCB) payments $690 in goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit payments

residents received an average of (including any related territorial programs):

Contacts

Media Relations

Canada Revenue Agency

613-948-8366

[email protected]

Stay connected

Follow the CRA on Facebook

Follow the CRA on X – @ CanRevAgency

CanRevAgency Follow the CRA on LinkedIn

Follow the CRA on Instagram

Subscribe to a CRA electronic mailing list

Add our RSS feeds to your feed reader

Watch our tax-related videos on YouTube

Listen to our Taxology podcast

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency