OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 24, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Canada Revenue Agency offers free Liaison Officer services to owners of small businesses and self-employed individuals to help them understand their tax obligations. A visit from a Liaison Officer is 100% confidential: the information you choose to discuss with them will not be shared with other areas of the CRA, or anyone else.

Did you know that the CRA has helped over 17,000 small business owners and self-employed individuals virtually through the Liaison Officer service since the beginning of the pandemic and over 69,000 small business owners and self-employed individuals since the start of the program in 2014.

How can this service help you?

There are two ways that businesses or self-employed individuals can benefit from the Liaison Officer service:

personalized visits by phone or online (videoconference) webinars for associations or groups

During a personalized visit, a liaison officer will:

Answer your tax-related questions and address concerns

Discuss common tax errors and financial benchmarks in the small business community

Provide information on various online tools and electronic services offered by the CRA

Provide recommendations on how to strengthen your bookkeeping system

Discuss COVID-19 related measures, if needed

During a webinar, the liaison officer will:

Explain common tax errors

Demonstrate how to use financial benchmarks for relevant industries

Provide information on the CRA's services

Explain general bookkeeping concepts and best practices

Discuss COVID-19 related measures, if needed

Find out more about the Liaison Officer service and request your appointment today.

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Revenue Agency, 613-948-8366, [email protected]