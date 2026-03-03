OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Filing an income tax and benefit return matters for everyone, but it's especially helpful if you have a lower income. Filing your taxes could help you get a tax refund and important benefit payments to put more money in your pocket.

Get what you're entitled to

Government payments : When you file, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) checks if you're eligible for payments like the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit (formerly the GST/HST credit), Canada workers benefit, and any provincial or territorial payments. We also use your income to figure out any payment amounts for the Canada child benefit and more. Last year alone, the CRA issued more than $56 billion in benefit payments to tax filers!

: When you file, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) checks if you're eligible for payments like the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit (formerly the GST/HST credit), Canada workers benefit, and any provincial or territorial payments. We also use your income to figure out any payment amounts for the Canada child benefit and more. Tax credits : Depending on your personal situation, you may be able to claim tax credits when you file your taxes, like the disability tax credit - eligible individuals can claim up to $10,138, with an additional $5,914 for those under 18. Last year, more than 300,000 eligible individuals claimed this non-refundable tax credit to reduce the amount of income tax they had to pay!

: Depending on your personal situation, you may be able to claim tax credits when you file your taxes, like the disability tax credit - eligible individuals can claim up to $10,138, with an additional $5,914 for those under 18. Refund : You may qualify for a refund if you paid too much tax and are in good standing with the CRA (you have no amounts owing or other outstanding debts). Last tax season, 19 million refunds were issued, with an average refund of $2,000!

: You may qualify for a refund if you paid too much tax and are in good standing with the CRA (you have no amounts owing or other outstanding debts).

It's obvious that filing has its benefits (pardon the tax pun), but we know that for many, filing a tax return can feel stressful or complicated. That's why we offer services designed to help you file.

Keeping it simple for tax season

We created SimpleFile services to make tax filing free, fast, and secure. If you have a lower income and a simple tax situation, check your CRA account in early March for your SimpleFile invitation package. If you don't have a CRA account, you may receive your package by mail.

Note: You may get your SimpleFile invitation in your CRA account, even if you got a paper invitation package last year.

Go digital and take simple to the next level

Invited individuals will be able to choose between SimpleFile Digital and SimpleFile by Phone to file their taxes.

If you get invited, why not try SimpleFile Digital this year? You can file your taxes with this service in just a few clicks - no forms, no fees, and no stress.

No invite, no problem

Didn't receive an invite or can't find it? If you have a lower income and a simple tax situation, you still may be able to use SimpleFile Digital to file. Check out our new eligibility questionnaire.

The future is simple

You may have heard that the Government of Canada has big plans to offer even more filing options to individuals with a lower income. Here's what's coming up:

Proposed deemed filing pilot (launching fall 2026): If Royal Assent is received, the CRA could file a tax return on behalf of eligible individuals who do not owe tax, unless they opt out.

If Royal Assent is received, the CRA could file a tax return on behalf of eligible individuals who do not owe tax, unless they opt out. Pre-filled tax return in CRA accounts (launching March 2027): Eligible individuals will be able to review and approve a pre-filled tax return in their CRA account.

Find out more

Learn more about the currently available services: SimpleFile

Check out our new automatic tax filing infographic.

Learn more about automatic tax filing in Budget 2025 - Canada Strong

Contacts

Media Relations

Canada Revenue Agency

613-948-8366

[email protected]

Stay connected

Follow the CRA on Facebook

Follow the CRA on X – @ CanRevAgency

CanRevAgency Follow the CRA on LinkedIn

Follow the CRA on Instagram

Subscribe to a CRA electronic mailing list

Add our RSS feeds to your feed reader

Watch our tax-related videos on YouTube

Listen to our Taxology podcast

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency