OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Tax season has officially started, and as of today, Canadians can begin to file their 2025 income tax and benefit return online. For most people, the filing deadline is Thursday, April 30, 2026.

By filing your taxes, you can get benefits and credit payments to which you are entitled, and which help support you and your family--that includes child benefits, disability benefits, related provincial or territorial benefits, or other financial supports for workers, homeowners, caregivers, and more.

Filing your taxes is also how you can access the new Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit (formerly the GST/HST credit), if you're eligible. This year, an eligible family of four could get up to $1,890, and about $1,400 a year for the next four years. An eligible single person could receive up to $950 this year, and roughly $700 a year for the next four years. Filing on time each year ensures your benefit payments continue without interruption, so you can focus on what matters most.

Last year, Canadians filed more than 33 million tax returns, with 93% filed online. Filing online can help take the stress out of tax season by speeding up the processing of your return, helping ensure you receive the benefits and credits you are entitled to, and getting your tax refund sooner. In fact, over $45 billion in refunds were delivered last year, with taxpayers receiving an average refund of about $2,000. This is money coming back to you to use however you need.

Millions of Canadians interact with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) every year, especially during tax season. Delivering excellent service is a top priority, which is why the CRA has made significant improvements to ensure it is ready to support Canadians when they need it most. Backlogs and delays are being addressed through dedicated teams and AI-driven modernization. Responsiveness has doubled, and service representatives are trained and prepared to provide accurate information to assist with your specific tax situation.

This year, Canadians have more tools than ever to file their taxes securely, independently, and efficiently. Service enhancements have made it easier to use digital services to recover credentials if you forget your password, track the status of your return or refund, and pay a balance owing. CRA web pages have been redesigned to support self-service, including how to Skip the Line – Get faster help from the CRA, and assistance is always available through the CRA's GenAI chatbot.

Taxpayers continue to receive support through programs such as the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program, with more than 1 million returns filed last year through free tax clinics. In addition, more than 2 million individuals were invited to use SimpleFile, a free, fast, and secure service, to file their returns last tax season. This year, even more individuals will gain access to SimpleFile Digital, including those who did not receive an invitation. An online questionnaire is available to help determine if they can use this digital option to file their 2025 tax return.

The future of tax filing is becoming more efficient and inclusive. The Government of Canada plans to expand options for Canadians with lower incomes. Later this year, pending Royal Assent of proposed legislation, the CRA will conduct a pilot to file tax returns on behalf of certain eligible individuals who do not owe taxes. Looking ahead to March 2027, approximately 1 million eligible individuals will be invited to review and approve a pre-filled return directly in their CRA account. Visit this web page related to automatic tax filing for more information.

Taxpayers look to the CRA for leadership and to deliver a level of service that meets or exceeds their expectations. Strengthening trust and transparency is a priority during the 2026 tax-filing season and will be supported through regular updates on continuous service improvement. The CRA will work efficiently to process tax returns so that tax filers receive what they are owed as quickly as possible and without interruption.

Contacts

John Fragos

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Finance and National Revenue

[email protected]

Luca Bonifacio-Proietto

Press Secretary

Office of the Secretary of State (Canada Revenue Agency and Financial Institutions)

[email protected]

Media Relations

Canada Revenue Agency

613-948-8366

[email protected]

Stay connected

Follow the CRA on Facebook

Follow the CRA on X – @CanRevAgency

Follow the CRA on LinkedIn

Follow the CRA on Instagram

Subscribe to a CRA electronic mailing list

Add our RSS feeds to your feed reader

Watch our tax-related videos on YouTube

Listen to our Taxology podcast

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency