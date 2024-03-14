OTTAWA, ON, March 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Worried about tax-filing season? Don't be! Our easy-to-use digital services can improve the filing process and save you time. Using our services will also make it easier for you to manage your tax and benefit information online, and you'll avoid delays and long wait times over the phone.

Update or check your personal information

You can easily update or check your personal information, such as your address or marital status, using My Account. Register at My Account for Individuals.

You'll also be able to view:

what you owe to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA)

your tax-free savings account and registered retirement savings plan limits

your benefit and credit information

the status of your income tax and benefit return

your notice of assessment (NOA) or notice of reassessment (NOR)

My Account is a quick, easy, and secure way to apply for the interim Canada Dental Benefit. Also, you should register for direct deposit. By registering, your money will be deposited directly into your bank account.

Learn about your taxes

Learn about your taxes is an online learning tool to help you understand how the Canadian tax system works, how to file an income tax and benefit return, and how to read an NOA. This free tool will help you understand what taxes are, why we pay them, and more.

Conveniently file your return online

You can file online:

using NETFILE-certified software

through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (if eligible)

through the services of an electronic filer certified to use our EFILE service

If you choose to file online using NETFILE, a variety of software products exist to meet your needs, including options that are free.

Before filing your 2023 tax return electronically, you will be asked to enter an Access code. Your eight-character Access code is made up of numbers and letters and can be found on the right side of your prior year's NOA. While this Access code is not mandatory, we recommend that you enter it so you can use tax information from your 2023 tax return the next time you call us. This makes it easier for you to confirm your identity with a CRA contact centre agent. Otherwise, you will have to rely on other information for authentication purposes.

If you have not yet filed your 2023 tax return, you should use the Access code from your most recent NOA. This code does not apply to you if you are filing your tax return for the first time.

If you combine online filing with direct deposit, you could get any refund you're owed in as little as eight business days. Paper returns aren't as fast, and it could take up to eight weeks to process them.

Automatically fill in parts of your return to avoid mistakes

Use Auto-fill my return to automatically fill in parts of your income tax and benefit return with the information that the CRA has on file, at the time of the request. This service can retrieve information from the 2016 tax year to the current tax year. Once Auto-fill my return has populated the return with the information, make sure that all the necessary fields on your return are filled in and that the information provided is true, accurate, and complete before you file your return.

To use the Auto-fill my return service, you must be registered for My Account and use a NETFILE–certified software.

Access your notice of assessment instantly

With Express NOA, you can view your NOA or NOR in your certified-tax software or in My Account, right after the CRA receives and processes your return. To use this service, you must be registered for My Account.

Easily send supporting documents to the CRA

You or your representative can easily submit documents online to the CRA through My Account. You can keep your originals. We'll send you a confirmation and reference number to use when communicating with us about your documents.

Quickly see if you have any uncashed CRA cheques

Select "Uncashed cheques" in My Account on the right side of the "Overview" page. If you have an uncashed cheque, ask us for a replacement payment by selecting and completing the displayed form. Send us the completed form using the "Submit documents" service in My Account.

Also, if you use Auto-fill my return and have an uncashed cheque on file, you will be sent a notification through NETFILE-certified software.

Pay any balance owing

If you have a balance owing, the process to pay is easy. Use the "Proceed to pay" buttons found throughout My Account to choose the payment method that works for you. We'll automatically apply the amount to the balance you want to pay. More options are available on our Make a payment for individuals page.

Change a current or previous tax return

If you filed online and need to change your return, you can use ReFILE. This service lets you send us adjustments for your current return and the three prior tax years. ReFILE uses the same software you used to file. Before using ReFILE, make sure you have your NOA.

You can also change your return by using the Change my return service found in My Account.

Keeping your information safe and secure

There are many ways to protect yourself from scams and fraud. One way is by knowing how the CRA might contact you. Take a moment to visit our Scams and fraud page. You will find information to help you recognize the signs of a scam and what to do if you're a victim of a scam or fraud.

We strongly encourage you to monitor your CRA accounts regularly for any suspicious activity. You can find valuable information on how to secure your CRA accounts on our Security of your CRA My Account and My Business Account page.

More information

For more information, visit these pages:

Contacts

Media Relations

Canada Revenue Agency

613-948-8366

[email protected]

Stay connected

Follow the CRA on Facebook

Follow the CRA on Twitter @CanRevAgency

Follow the CRA on LinkedIn

Follow the CRA on Instagram

Subscribe to a CRA electronic mailing list

Add our RSS feeds to your feed reader

Watch our tax-related videos on YouTube

Listen to our Taxology podcast

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency