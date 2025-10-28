OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Starting November 3, 2025, registrations for new business number (BN) or Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) program accounts must be done online. The CRA is moving away from phone-based registrations, so if you call the Business Enquiries (BE) line to register, you'll be directed to the CRA's secure online portal Business Registration Online (BRO).

This change is designed to make the registration process quicker, easier, and more secure for businesses. Here is what you need to know.

Do you need a new business number or CRA program account?

As of November 3rd, businesses must use BRO to register for a new BN or CRA program account. BRO is an online application that allows you to create a new BN, register for CRA program accounts, or add CRA program accounts to an existing BN. Online registration is the quickest and the most secure way to get your business set up with the CRA.

BRO is easy to use and secure. Registering online means you can obtain the BN and CRA program account instantly. Here are clear steps to access and use BRO:

Step 1: Gather your information to get ready to register

Step 2: Sign in to your CRA account

If you do not have a CRA account, visit Register with Business Registration Online for alternative ways to access BRO.

Step 3: On the Welcome page of your CRA account, select +Add account. In the Add account window, select Business Account, and then select Business Registration Online

Step 4: Select Continue to BRO

Step 5: Review the disclaimer and select I agree to continue with registration or I do not agree to end the session

Step 6: Enter the requested information to Confirm your identity, then select Next

Step 7: Select the situation that applies to you on the Determine registration requirements page and follow the prompts to register for a BN and CRA program account

After registration, you'll receive your BN and account details instantly. Be sure to save or print the confirmation, as it won't be sent separately.

Why register online? It's better for your business.

The CRA wants to make things easier by offering secure, quick, and convenient service--no more waiting on hold. You can register from anywhere, 21 hours a day, 7 days a week, and get instant confirmation. Self-service tools like BRO help you get things done faster and with fewer steps. That means fewer calls for help, which leads to shorter wait times and faster service for everyone. Whether you're starting a new business or adding accounts to an existing BN, BRO makes the process smooth and efficient.

What you can't do in BRO

While BRO covers most registration needs, there are a few situations where you'll need to call the CRA's BE line for help or register by paper. These include:

Reactivating a previously closed program account

Registering a Canadian business with only non-resident owners

Registering a business that is owned by another business (for example: when another corporation or partnership is an owner of the business that you want to register)

I'm thinking of starting a business. What is a Business Number and a CRA program account?

A BN is a unique 9-digit number the CRA gives your business. It identifies your business when you deal with the CRA and other government programs. You need a BN if you own or operate a business in Canada and have to deal with the CRA for certain taxes or programs. Some reasons you would need a BN are: collecting GST/HST; having employees and needing a payroll deductions account; importing or exporting goods; incorporating your business federally or provincially; filing information returns; and filing corporate income tax.

A CRA program account relates to a specific aspect of your business taxes or reporting linked to your BN. Each program account adds letters to the end of your BN to show what it's for. Program accounts have codes. For example:

RT – GST/HST

RP – Payroll

RC – Corporation income tax

RZ – Information returns

An example of a business number with a GST/HST program account would be:

123456789 RT001

Need more information?

Have questions and need information and guidance from the CRA? We can help. The CRA resources for small and medium businesses web page gives direct access to tax-related services and information for businesses. The Liaison Officer Service offers free and confidential support to small business owners and self-employed individuals to help them understand their tax obligations and how to manage their business income and deductions.

