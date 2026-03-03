Six Laurentides businesses share a total of $2,263,163 in financial assistance from CED.

BLAINVILLE, QC, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting manufacturing businesses contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why Madeleine Chenette, Member of Parliament for Thérèse-De Blainville, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages and to the Secretary of State (Sport), today announced, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED, a total of $2,263,163 in repayable contributions for six Laurentides businesses. The CED funding will enable them to support their growth.

The recipients are Eagle Hydraulic, Pubco Products International, UberSpec Expertises, Garde‑Malade, Grillage Bolar (Canada) and EcoFab3D. All of the details on the recipients' projects and CED's funding can be consulted in the related backgrounder.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

Quotes

"Small and medium-sized manufacturers are the foundation of our local economies and a key driver of regional development. CED's investments help these businesses increase their productivity, strengthen their competitiveness and accelerate the adoption of innovative technologies. The projects by Eagle Hydraulic, Pubco Products International, UberSpec Expertises, Garde‑Malade, Grillage Bolar (Canada) and EcoFab3D play a definitive role in the economic vitality of Montréal's North Shore, and the impacts of these investments will be felt across the region and throughout Quebec and Canada."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic–Cartierville, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"Our government is committed to supporting innovative manufacturing businesses that are direct contributors to the North Shore's economic vitality. CED's funding makes it possible to boost their growth and adoption of better-performing technologies, while also strengthening our local supply chain and creating quality jobs here at home and across Quebec."

Madeleine Chenette, Member of Parliament for Thérèse-De Blainville, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages and to the Secretary of State (Sport)

Quick facts

Funding has been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated link

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Gabrielle Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]