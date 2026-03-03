SYDNEY, Australia, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Prime Minister expressed Canada's solidarity with the UAE against Iranian missile and drone attacks on civilians across the Middle East, which both leaders condemned.

The Prime Minister conveyed his gratitude to His Highness for his protection of the thousands of Canadians who live in the UAE.

Despite more than two decades of negotiations and diplomatic efforts, Iran has not dismantled its nuclear program, halted its enrichment activities, nor ended its support of terrorist proxies. Canada has long supported the imperative of neutralising this grave global threat.

Canada calls for a de-escalation and the immediate cessation of attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure.

