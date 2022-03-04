OTTAWA, ON, March 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Filing your income tax and benefit return before the deadline is important to make sure your benefit and credit payments aren't interrupted. Aren't sure where to start? You could be eligible for free help. If you have a modest income and a simple tax situation, a volunteer from the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program may be able to complete and file your income tax and benefit return for you – for free!

Free tax clinics are available across Canada and are run by organizations and volunteers who are ready to help. This year, many organizations are offering virtual tax clinics, where you can get tax help by videoconference, over the phone, or through document drop-off. In some cases, volunteers may be able to complete and file your income tax and benefit return in-person, following local public health guidelines. Most clinics are open throughout March and April, with some even staying open year-round.

Last year, over 3,400 organizations and 15,000 volunteers helped more than 574,000 people complete and file their income tax and benefit returns!

Whether you prefer to attend a clinic in-person or use a virtual option, our online directory can help you find a tax clinic in your area. If you don't see any tax clinics listed in your area, check back often – new clinics are added frequently! You can also find a tax clinic with the free MyCRA web app when you select "Help with my taxes."

If you live in Québec, tax clinics are provided through the Income Tax Assistance – Volunteer Program, which is offered in partnership with Revenu Québec.

Want to help others do their taxes?

If your community organization would like to host a free tax clinic, or if you'd like to volunteer, go to canada.ca/taxes-volunteer to learn more.

To become a participating community organization or volunteer in Québec, go to revenuquebec.ca/volunteers.

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Revenue Agency, 613-948-8366, [email protected]