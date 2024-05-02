OTTAWA, ON, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Filing your income tax and benefit return each year is what you need to do to receive any benefit and credit payments you're entitled to. Sometimes after you file, you realize you made a mistake or forgot to include something important. If this happens to you, don't worry. It's easy to change your tax return.

If you need to change your tax return, you can do so after filing. Once you have your notice of assessment (NOA), you can make a change. For faster service, submit your change request online.

Request a change online for faster service

Do you want to get your notice of reassessment (NOR) and any refund you may be owed faster? Then submit a change request with our online services that are easy-to-use and secure. Online requests are typically processed within two weeks. On the other hand, it can take eight weeks or more to process a paper request.

One option is to use Change my return in My Account. This secure service allows you to request changes for the 10 previous calendar years. It also includes features that guide you through common changes, such as adding tax information slips and claiming the disability tax credit.

If you filed your tax return with NETFILE-certified software, you can use ReFILE. With this service, you'll be able to request changes to your 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020 tax returns. To help you through the process, you'll receive notifications when additional information is needed, errors are detected, or supporting documents are needed to finalize your request.

Don't wait longer for your NOR or any refund you may be owed. Get them faster by submitting your change request online!

ReFILE for EFILE service providers

If you're an EFILE service provider and your client needs to change their return, you may be able to use ReFILE. With ReFILE, you'll be able to request changes for 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020 tax returns.

If you have questions about the functionality available in your software package, contact your software provider.

After your request is reviewed

After the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has reviewed your request, you will get a NOR, indicating the changes made to your tax return or a letter explaining why the CRA did not make the changes you requested.

Your entitlement to benefits and credits may be revised at a later date. In this case, a notice of redetermination will be sent to you under separate cover.

Keep all receipts and documents for at least six years after you file your tax return, as the CRA may request a review. The CRA may ask for documents other than official receipts. This could include cancelled cheques or bank statements, or proof of any deduction or credit that you claimed. You should also keep a copy of your tax return, the related NOA, and any NOR.

Still haven't filed? Here's why you should

Although the deadline for most Canadians to file their 2023 tax returns has passed, you should still file if you haven't yet. By filing a tax return, we can determine your eligibility to receive benefit and credit payments, such as the:

There are also provincial or territorial payments that you may be entitled to. In addition, you could end up being owed a tax refund. This is an amount the CRA owes you after it assesses your tax return, which means more money in your pocket.

If you file your tax return late, you will be charged a late-filing penalty if you have a balance owing. If you haven't already paid your taxes, you will be charged interest on any balance owing.

What to do if you can't pay your tax debt

If you can't pay your entire tax debt right away, you may be able to set up a payment arrangement to pay it over time. Also, if events beyond your control prevented you from meeting your tax obligations, the CRA may grant relief from penalties and interest.

