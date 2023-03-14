OTTAWA, ON, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is here to answer the questions you may have regarding your tax affairs and to help you file your income tax and benefit return.

Here are the answers to the top questions we're asked at tax time.

How do I register for My Account?

My Account is the fastest and easiest way to view and manage your tax and benefit information.

To register, go to My Account for Individuals and select an option to access My Account. You will need to provide:

your social insurance number (SIN)

your date of birth

your current postal or zip code

an amount you entered on your income tax and benefit return (the amount requested changes, and it could be from the current tax year or the previous one)

You will need to enroll in multi-factor authentication and provide an email address.

To have full access to My Account , you need to enter the CRA security code we issued to you after completing the first step of the registration process.

If you are a resident of British Columbia or Alberta, you may be able to access My Account using your MyAlberta Digital ID or your BC Services card.

If you own a business, you can register for My Business Account .

What can I do in My Account?

My Account is an online portal where you can find most of your tax information and access many of your tax slips. You can also use My Account to:

change your personal information, such as your address, phone number, and marital status

register for direct deposit

make a payment

track the status of your return

apply for child benefits

receive mail and email notifications

view uncashed cheques

use the Express NOA service

service and so much more!

How do I register for direct deposit?

By registering for direct deposit , your money will be deposited directly into your account at a financial institution.

You have several options to register for direct deposit:

Financial institutions – You can register through many Canadian financial institutions. This includes banks, credit unions, and trust companies.

– You can register through many Canadian financial institutions. This includes banks, credit unions, and trust companies. My Account – You can register yourself if you are registered for My Account.

– You can register yourself if you are registered for My Account. By phone – You can register by calling the CRA at 1-800-959-8281. You will need your:

– You can register by calling the CRA at 1-800-959-8281. You will need your: SIN;



full name and current address, including postal or zip code;



date of birth;



most recent income tax and benefit return as well as information about the most recent payments you received from the CRA; and



banking information: three-digit financial institution number, five-digit transit number, and your account number.

Where can I view a balance owing or a refund amount?

You can easily find your balance owing or refund amount by signing in to My Account . If you have a refund, you will also find the refund method, the date it was sent, and the amount refunded.

How can I get a copy of my notice of assessment or reassessment?

The fastest way to get your notice of assessment (NOA) is through the Express NOA service. With Express NOA, you can view your NOA in your NETFILE certified software, right after the return has been received and processed by the CRA. To use the Express NOA service, you must be registered for My Account and have full access.

If you are registered for My Account, you can view your notices of assessment and reassessment online. Sign in to access and print your NOA immediately.

For other options to get your NOA, go to our Notice of assessment – Get a copy page.

How can I make a payment to the CRA?

You can view all the ways to make a payment to the CRA on Make a payment for individuals . Our options include payments made online, in person, or by mail.

If you own a business, you can find payment information on Make a payment for a business .

What if I cannot pay my balance owing?

If you cannot pay an existing debt in full, you may be eligible for a payment arrangement . Payment arrangement options have been expanded to reflect current realities. The Payment Arrangement Calculator features have also been added to My Account and My Business Account. This self-service tool allows you to schedule a series of payments to propose a pre-authorized debit (PAD) agreement without having to contact the CRA. If the PAD agreement doesn't meet the parameters established by the CRA, you will need to contact us to discuss and set up a valid payment arrangement.

How long will it take the CRA to handle my request?

To find out how long we take to handle a request, use the Check CRA processing times tool . This tool gives you a target completion date and can calculate completion times for various CRA services. It often provides the same information that a CRA call centre agent can access for callers who ask about the status of their file.

More information

If you need more information, you can check out our Questions and answers about filing your taxes page. You can also learn about online filing, deadlines, and more on our Get ready to do your taxes page.

