Tax Tip - Get free, virtual help with your taxes!

OTTAWA, ON, March 2, 2021 /CNW/ - It's been a challenging year, but we're hoping we can make one thing easier – doing your taxes.

It's important to do your taxes on time, every year. Getting them done will make sure you continue to receive your entitled benefit and credit payments.

Volunteers may be able to do your taxes for free through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP). You could be eligible if you have a modest income and a simple tax situation.

This year, many community organizations are hosting free, virtual tax clinics where you can get tax help by videoconference, by phone or through a document drop-off arrangement.

A list of tax clinics is posted on our website. They're generally offered in March and April, with some even open year-round. You can also find a tax clinic with the free MyCRA web app when you select "Help with my taxes."

If you live in Quebec, you can get help through the Income Tax Assistance – Volunteer Program, offered by Revenu Québec.

How you can help

Did you know the CVITP has been connecting volunteers from community organizations with people who need help filing their taxes for over 50 years? If your community organization would like to host a tax clinic or if you'd like to volunteer, go to canada.ca/taxes-volunteer to register online.

