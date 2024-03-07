OTTAWA, ON, March 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Doing your taxes can be intimidating, but you don't have to do it alone! If you have a simple tax situation and a modest income, you could be eligible for help from a volunteer at a free tax clinic.

Volunteers can help you do your taxes for this year and for up to ten years back. Doing your taxes will get you access to benefit and credit payments that you could be eligible for.

Last year, free tax clinics helped more than 758,000 Canadians receive over $2 billion in benefit, credit and refund payments.

This money can help make life more affordable and be used to help pay for rent, childcare or groceries.

Free tax clinics are hosted by local non-profits, charities and community groups across the country in collaboration with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program. If you live in Quebec, tax clinics are offered through the Income Tax Assistance – Volunteer Program, in partnership with Revenu Québec.

Help is available in person, by videoconference, by phone or through a drop-off clinic. Most clinics are offered between March and April, but some are open year-round.

Check out our online directory to find a free tax clinic that works for you. If you don't see a clinic that meets your needs, check back because new clinics are added often.

How you can help

Each year, community organizations and volunteers help hundreds of thousands of Canadians get the benefits, credits and refunds they are entitled to.

The CRA is always looking for more community partners and volunteers to host free tax clinics. Sign up at canada.ca/taxes-volunteer.

