OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - This tax season, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has simplified its sign-in process, making it easier to access the My Account, My Business Account, and Represent a Client portals with a single sign in. We are prioritizing improvements to our digital services to make it easier to self-serve, while ensuring services are secure, efficient, and responsive to the needs of Canadians. Constantly improving our digital services helps people find the information they need without having to call us. We are pleased to be a part of an innovative solution to simplify access to our digital services.

A simplified sign-in process

Previously, the sign-in process required users to sign in separately to the different portals. The new sign-in process allows users to access all of the services in My Account, My Business Account, and Represent a Client in one place with a single sign in. If you were previously registered for these portals, you do not need to register again. Simply sign-in and access all of your information in one place using your existing credentials.

Services available with a CRA account

A CRA account allows users to easily update their personal information, submit documents online and register for direct deposit. The services available in a CRA account can help provide access to important tax and benefit information and speed up the tax-filing process. To learn more about the different services available with a CRA account, visit: About your CRA account – CRA account help - Canada.ca

Registering for a CRA account

If you don't already have one, it is easier than ever to register for a CRA account with the CRA's document verification service. The document verification service allows users to verify their identity and obtain immediate access to their account without having to wait for a CRA security code by mail, which can take up to 10 business days.

To use the document verification service, the user must be 16 years of age or older and have a camera-enabled mobile device that allows them to take a photo of their government-issued photo identification. Only the following pieces of identification are currently being accepted:

Canadian passport

Canadian driver's license

Provincial or territorial photo ID card

When registering for a CRA account, users will also need to provide their social insurance number (SIN), date of birth, and information from their most recently filed and assessed tax return from either the current or previous year.

How taxpayers can protect their CRA account

This new sign-in process is safe and secure. It was designed with the protection of the personal information of Canadians in mind. There are several steps Canadians can take to protect their CRA account:

Regularly monitor their CRA account for suspicious activity such as unexpected account changes or benefit applications made without their consent. This practice ensures that any suspicious activity is promptly addressed.

Regularly change passwords and security questions and ensure they remain confidential. User IDs and passwords should be unique to a CRA account, and passwords must be complex so they cannot be guessed.

Keep contact information (mailing address, email address, phone number) up-to-date as the CRA contacts taxpayers if suspicious activity is detected on their account.

