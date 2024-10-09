OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) would like to highlight new information about the Canada Carbon Rebate for Small Businesses, a refundable tax credit designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises across Canada. This initiative aims to return a portion of the federal fuel charge proceeds directly to eligible Canadian-controlled private corporations (CCPCs).

Note that businesses do not need to apply for this rebate. Those who are eligible will automatically receive the payment.

Payment rates and estimator

The CRA has published the payment rates for the Canada Carbon Rebate for Small Businesses on its website. These rates will help businesses understand the financial benefits they can expect from this program.

Additionally, we are introducing a new online tool that allows businesses to estimate their rebate amount based on their specific circumstances. This estimator is designed to provide greater transparency and ease of planning for CCPCs.

Distribution of payments

The CRA plans to issue the rebate to eligible CCPCs that filed their 2023 tax return no later than July 15, 2024, by the end of the calendar year. Most businesses should receive their payment by:

December 16, 2024 , if registered for direct deposit; or,

, if registered for direct deposit; or, December 31, 2024 , if receiving a payment by cheque.

Getting ready for your rebate

We encourage all eligible businesses to prepare in advance to ensure a smooth and timely receipt of their rebates. To facilitate the efficient distribution of payments, the CRA advises businesses to take the following steps:

Sign up for direct deposit: Ensure your business is enrolled in direct deposit to receive payments quickly, securely, and without disruption.

Update your business information: Verify that your business address and contact information are current and accurate in our records.

This can be done through the CRA's My Business Account portal or through most financial institutions.

For more information on the Canada Carbon Rebate for Small Businesses, including eligibility criteria and how payment will be calculated, please visit Canada Carbon Rebate for Small Businesses.

The CRA remains committed to supporting Canadian businesses in their efforts to reduce carbon emissions and contribute to a sustainable future. We appreciate your cooperation with this important initiative.

