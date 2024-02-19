OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Today you can start filing your 2023 income tax and benefit return online. If you file on paper, you should have received your income tax package in the mail by today.

There are good reasons to file your income tax and benefit return on time, and now is the time to do it! If you have a refund or if you qualify for certain benefits and credits, filing a return on time can put money in your pockets.

Consider the housing credits. For first-time home buyers, there are benefits, credits, and other tax measures available to help with the purchase of your first home, such as the First Home Savings Account, the First-Time Home Buyer's Tax Credit, and the Home Buyers' Plan. If you are a homeowner looking to upgrade your home to make it more accessible or to create a self-contained secondary unit for a senior or for an adult who qualifies for the disability tax credit, you may qualify for the Home Accessibility Tax Credit or the Multigenerational Home Renovation Tax Credit, which can help stretch your budget.

If you have children aged 18 or younger, you may qualify for the Canada child benefit, including related provincial and territorial programs, and some families may be eligible for the Child disability benefit.

When you file a tax return, you may also be eligible for the Advanced Canada workers benefit, the GST/HST credit, including related provincial and territorial programs, or the Canada Carbon Rebate.

By using your My Account, you can easily manage your tax affairs online, and stay up-to-date on the status of a refund or a payment, and change your address or marital status. Don't forget to check My Account on the overview page to see if you have any uncashed cheques.

Many Canadians have found NETFILE-certified tax software easy to use, fast, and a secure way to complete an income tax and benefit return. When you combine online filing with direct deposit, your refund could be in your bank account in as little as eight days. These are all good reasons to make this year your year to electronically file your income tax and benefit return!

Did you know you could be eligible for free tax help if you have a modest income and a simple tax situation? Organizations across Canada host free in-person and virtual tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program. If you live in Quebec, tax clinics are offered through the Income Tax Assistance – Volunteer Program. By choosing not to file, you may miss out on benefits and credits you would be entitled to, which means less money in your bank account. It's important to file your return even if you have little or no income to declare.

Don't forget that April 30, 2024, is the deadline for most Canadians to file their tax return. If you owe money to the CRA, this is also the payment due date. You have until June 15, 2024, to file your tax return if you're self-employed. But if you owe money, you must pay by April 30, 2024, to avoid interest. If you have self-employment income, the CRA does provide free tax help to help small business owners and self-employed individuals to help them understand their tax obligations through meetings with a Liaison Officer.

Beware of scammers pretending to be CRA agents and trying to trick you into giving them money. Check out the CRA's scam prevention resources and stay updated on the latest scams affecting Canadians.

Quote

"We can be proud of our tax system, which makes our society more equitable, particularly when the economic situation is difficult. Filing your taxes allows you to contribute and unlocks access to various benefits such as the Canadian child benefit, the GST/HST credit, or the Canada Dental Care Plan. There are many resources available that can help you fulfill this obligation, so don't hesitate to ask for help!"

-The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue

Quick facts

For more tax information related to your province or territory, check out this tax tip. It includes statistics on benefits and credits related to your province or territory.

Last year, there were more than 18 million refunds processed. Taxpayers who had a tax refund received an average of $2,262 .

. The Taxes and benefits for Indigenous peoples webpage offers information about tax filing, as well as benefits and credits for Indigenous Peoples. Visit this webpage for helpful tips, resources and guides to help answer your questions about First Nations, Inuit and Métis taxes.

If you have a lower or fixed income and a simple tax situation, you may receive an invitation letter to use the CRA's SimpleFile by Phone service.

Check out Taxology, the CRA's new podcast that makes taxes easier to understand.

Our tax tips can help you get answers to your tax-related questions, and the Learn about your taxes tool can help you file your tax return on your own.

If you need to make adjustments to your tax return, submitting them electronically using ReFILE or Change my return takes about two weeks to process. If you submit a paper request, it can take 8 to 10 weeks.

If you can't pay your tax debt in full, you can propose a payment arrangement using the Payment Arrangement Calculator in My Account or My Business Account. If your proposal doesn't meet the CRA's policy, a CRA officer will contact you to assist you.

