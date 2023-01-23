Tangerine Bank is donating $1,000 for every Bank Shot made by the Raptors this 2022/2023 NBA Season towards basketball community initiatives like Lady Ballers Camp

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Tangerine Bank (Tangerine) announced Lady Ballers Camp as the first partner that will benefit from the Bank Shot Account , a program designed to help fund basketball community initiatives across the country.

Tangerine Raptor Bank Shot (CNW Group/Tangerine)

As the Official Bank of the Toronto Raptors and NBA Canada, Tangerine understands that basketball is more than just a game played on the court. That's why, at the start of the current NBA season, Tangerine launched the Bank Shot Account, where $1,000 is deposited into the account every time a Raptor makes a Bank Shot during their regular season. At the end of the season, the funds in the Bank Shot Account will be donated to deserving basketball community initiatives across Canada. As of January 23, 2023, the Raptors have landed 71 Bank Shots, accumulating $71,000 into the Bank Shot Account this season so far.

"The Bank Shot Account is another way Tangerine is engaging with the basketball community and fans," says Gillian Riley, President and CEO of Tangerine Bank. "Through Tangerine Project Forward, we support grassroots organizations that are making a difference in their communities, particularly through youth in sport. We are excited to build upon our partnership with Lady Ballers Camp and help facilitate the incredible work they do to build confidence and life skills in young girls through basketball."

Lady Ballers Camp is the first community partner to be announced as a Bank Shot Account recipient. The funds they receive will fund the development of a six-week basketball summer camp experience for youth in underserved communities across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

"We're extremely proud of our partnership with an organization that understands the importance of equitable access to sport and education for our youth," said Toyo Ajibolade, Founder and Executive Director of Lady Ballers Camp. "Tangerine's commitment will support direct program costs for girl-centred programs encouraging non-competitive physical, emotional, and educational development."

Tangerine invites Canadians to follow along and cheer for every Bank Shot the Raptors make this year. In addition to supporting a great cause, when the total amount in the Bank Shot Account hits certain milestones, exclusive contest prizes are unlocked, including Raptors merchandise and game tickets, trips to the NBA finals, and more. Canadians can sign up for their chance to win*, watch the Bank Shot Account grow, and learn more at Tangerine.ca/BankShot .

About Tangerine Bank

Tangerine Bank is a leading digital bank that delivers simplified everyday banking to Canadians. With over 2 million Clients and more than $40 billion in total assets, it's one of Canada's leading digital banks. Tangerine Bank offers banking that's flexible and accessible, products and services that are innovative, fair fees and award-winning Client service. From Savings Accounts to no-fee daily Chequing, Credit Cards, GICs, RSPs, TFSAs, Mortgages, lending products and Investment Funds through its subsidiary, Tangerine Investment Funds Limited, Tangerine Bank has the everyday banking products Canadians need. Through Tangerine Project Forward™, Tangerine is committed to empowering communities through programs and initiatives that inspire self-confidence, leadership, and acceptance in Canadian youth. With over 1,200 employees in Canada, the bank's presence spans its website and Mobile Banking app to its 24/7 Contact Centres and Toronto-based head office. Tangerine Bank was launched as ING DIRECT Canada in 1997. In 2012 Tangerine was acquired by Scotiabank and operates independently as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

@tangerinebank

@tangerinebank

Facebook.com/TangerineBank

Legal Notices:

"Toronto Raptors" and associated word marks and logos are trademarks, designs and other forms of intellectual property of NBA Properties, Inc. and the Toronto Raptors and are used under licence © 2022 NBA Properties, Inc. All rights reserved.

* No purchase or Account opening necessary. Contest runs from October 19, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time ET to April 9, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time ET (the "Contest Period"). The Contest is open to legal residents of Canada who have reached the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. One (1) trip for winner and a guest to the 2023 NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah on February 19, 2023 (ARV $10,000) will be awarded to one (1) winner from all eligible entries received by or on October 26, 2022. Tangerine will deposit $1,000 every time the Toronto Raptors score a Bank Shot (as defined by the NBA at nba.com/stats/team/1610612761/shooting?SeasonType=Regular+Season ) in a regular season game during the Contest Period. If and when the Bank Shot Account reaches certain balance milestones, up to seventy-seven (77) additional Prizes will be available to be won in subsequent Draws, as follows: ten (10) $100 Real Sports Apparel gift cards when the Bank Shot Account balance reaches $5,000; ten (10) NBA League Premium Passes when the Bank Shot Account balance reaches $10,000 (ARV $180 each); twenty (20) Toronto Raptors Jerseys when the Bank Shot Account balance reaches $15,000 (ARV $150 each); ten (10) Toronto Raptors merchandise prize packs when the Bank Shot Account balance reaches $25,000 (ARV $250 each); twenty (20) Toronto Raptors signed jerseys when the Bank Shot Account balance reaches $50,000 (ARV $275 each); five (5) Virtual Experience with Raptors Personnel when the Bank Shot Account balance reaches $75,000 (ARV $1,000 each); one (1) trip for winner and a guest to the Raptors 23-24 Home Opener Game if and when the Bank Shot Account balance reaches $100,000 (ARV $10,000); and one (1) trip for winner and a guest to an NBA 22-23 Finals Game if and when the Bank Shot Account balance reaches $125,000 (ARV $10,000). Potential total approximate retail value of all Prizes is $48,800. Odds of winning a Prize will depend on the total number of eligible Entries received before each Draw Date. Limit of two (2) Prizes per entrant. Skill-testing question required. Conditions apply. See Official Rules for complete details, including definitions of any capitalized terms .

SOURCE Tangerine