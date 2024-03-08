Tangerine's Trailblazing CEO Earns Woman of Distinction Award from YWCA Toronto

TORONTO, March 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Tangerine is proud to celebrate this International Women's Day by announcing that Gillian Riley, President and CEO, has been named a Woman of Distinction by YWCA Toronto. She will receive the Corporate Leadership Award for her dedication to moving women in the workplace forward as well as her inclusive leadership in the banking industry and beyond.

Gillian Riley (CNW Group/Tangerine)

The annual YWCA Toronto Women of Distinction Awards celebrate individuals who bring us closer to a future where everyone can thrive. Gillian embodies that spirit and has been breaking barriers throughout her career with fierceness – and challenging the status quo along the way.

"I am so humbled and incredibly honoured to receive this award. Finding ways to strive towards gender equality in the workplace is something that I've always been passionate about. When starting my career, topics like these weren't openly discussed," says Gillian. "And for that reason, I am grateful for those who have opened doors for women like me to have opportunities and a platform to make a real impact."

Beginning her career at a time when the financial industry was male-dominated, Gillian – known for her signature boldness – has never settled for 'good enough'; she's been a catalyst for positive change. As the founder of The Scotiabank Women Initiative and champion of Tangerine's Project Forward™, Gillian's passion for breaking gender barriers goes beyond the office and into the community.

"Gillian has been a force for positive cultural change in the financial industry for over two decades. Her commitment to building winning teams and making an impact comes from her commitment to championing women at Scotiabank, Tangerine and within the communities in which we operate," said Aris Bogdaneris, Scotiabank Group Head, Canadian Banking. "Gillian's dedication to advancing diversity and inclusion and advocating for equality in the workplace, proves she deserves this recognition."

Seeing how much progress has been made since the beginning of her career, Gillian is "both reflecting on the progress that has been made and thankful to my fellow honourees for their impactful contributions to it. Together, we are on the path to creating a future with empowered workplaces and communities where equity isn't fought for – it's the standard."

About Gillian Riley

Gillian is at the leading edge of digital banking in Canada as the President and CEO of Tangerine, where she drives the bank's strategic direction to provide Canadians with simple and innovative banking. A passionate champion of gender equity initiatives, Gillian founded The Scotiabank Women Initiative in 2018 to strengthen equality and support for Canada's women entrepreneurs. Since 1994, Gillian has held several senior leadership positions across Scotiabank in Retail, Small Business, Commercial Banking and Operations. Through this experience, she gained an in-depth understanding of banking and the importance of delivering compelling customer experiences. Gillian is the Chair of Roynat Capital and has been named one of Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women by the Women's Executive Network (WXN) for two years in a row. Learn more here .

About Tangerine Bank

Tangerine Bank is a bank without branches – a bank that prides itself on delivering simplified everyday banking to Canadians. With over 2 million Clients and close to $40 billion in total assets, it's Canada's leading digital bank. Tangerine offers banking that's flexible and accessible, innovative products and services, fair fees, and award-winning client service. With over 1,200 employees in Canada, the bank's presence extends beyond its website and Mobile Banking app to its Café locations and 24/7 Contact Centres. Tangerine Bank was launched as ING DIRECT Canada in 1997. In 2012, Tangerine was acquired by Scotiabank and operates independently as a wholly-owned subsidiary. Learn more here .

About Tangerine Project Forward

Tangerine Project Forward™ is the embodiment of Tangerine's commitment to deliver programs and initiatives that inspire self-confidence, leadership and acceptance in Canadian youth. They work with partners, including but not limited to Youth Without A Shelter , The 519 , and Lady Ballers Camp , who provide the tools, resources and services to empower youth so they can take positive action in their own lives and help build stronger communities. Learn more here .

About The Scotiabank Women Initiative

The Scotiabank Women Initiative® is an enterprise-wide program designed to increase economic and professional opportunities for our women clients, empowering them to succeed on their own terms. It provides equitable access to financial solutions, specialized education, and inclusive, women-centric advisory services and mentorship to help people who identify as women or non-binary to pursue their best professional and financial futures. For more information, visit scotiabankwomeninitiative.com.

About YWCA Toronto

YWCA Toronto is dedicated to improving the lives of women, girls and gender-diverse people by providing services that help their program participants to flee violence, secure housing, find jobs, establish their voices, enhance skills and develop confidence. YWCA Toronto also works tenaciously to break down barriers that hold individuals back from achieving equity. Annually, the Association serves over 13,000 people including trans, Two-Spirit and non-binary community members. Learn more here . You can also find YWCA Toronto on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and X @YWCAToronto and @YWCATO.

