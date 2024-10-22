TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - National nonprofit motionball for Special Olympics proudly announces Tangerine Bank as a new National Partner and the first official Presenting Partner of motionballU for the 2024/2025 school year.



The fast-growing motionballU program provides Canadian university students with the opportunity to become community leaders and support Special Olympics at on-campus initiatives and events. Through a variety of purposeful, fun, and inclusive events, including motionball's flagship event, the Marathon of Sport , students learn new skills while giving back and building meaningful relationships with peers and local Special Olympics athletes.

motionball for Special Olympics Announces National Partnership with Tangerine Bank—Empowering Young Leaders to Become Champions of Change! (CNW Group/Tangerine)

Tangerine is committed to giving back through Project Forward, where the bank works with partners who provide the tools, resources and services that empower youth to take positive action in their communities. The initiatives supported inspire leadership, self-confidence, and acceptance for Canadian youth—aligning perfectly with motionball's mission to make a meaningful difference.

"A partnership with Tangerine Bank is the perfect match for motionball," said co-founder and Chairman of motionball, Paul Etherington. "At motionball, we are dedicated to empowering young Canadians to champion inclusivity in their community through the power of sporting and social events. We value education, integration, and celebration through all 50+ events we host nationally in support of the Special Olympics Canada Foundation, and Tangerine shares in this commitment to community and inclusiveness."

Tangerine Bank will support motionballU initiatives and events at university campuses across the country, connecting students and future leaders with the motionball movement, raising awareness and funds for the 40,000+ Special Olympic athletes across Canada. Tangerine Bank will also join motionball city events across the country – the Marathon of Sport events, motionball Galas and other national campaigns, including motionball's 10th anniversary of #NoGoodWay Day that encourages Canadians to end the use of the r-word in everyday language.

"We are beyond thrilled to partner with motionball to help bring their mission to life across Canada," said Natalie Jones, Chief Marketing Officer of Tangerine Bank. "Our shared dedication to empower the next generation of leaders and dismantle inequality are aligned, and together we look forward to growing this community of change-makers who are building a better tomorrow."

For more information, please visit motionball.com , tangerine.ca or @motionball , @tangerinebank on Instagram.

About motionball

motionball is a national non-profit organization raising funds and awareness for the Special Olympics Canada Foundation (SOCF) through inclusive social and sporting events in cities across Canada. Throughout the motionball calendar year, over 10,000 supporters and Special Olympics athletes participate in 50+ annual events in 18 Canadian cities and 35+ university campuses. motionball aims to provide a sustainable funding model and base of supporters for the Special Olympics movement by engaging and empowering young professionals and university students. To date, motionball has donated over $19M net to the Special Olympics Canada Foundation. For more information, please visit motionball.com .

About Tangerine Bank

Tangerine Bank is a bank without branches – a bank that prides itself on delivering simplified everyday banking to Canadians. With over 2 million Clients and close to $40 billion in total assets, it's Canada's leading digital bank. Tangerine offers banking that's flexible and accessible, innovative products and services, fair fees, and award-winning client service. With over 1,200 employees in Canada, the bank's presence extends beyond its website and Mobile Banking app to its 24/7 Contact Centres. Tangerine Bank was launched as ING DIRECT Canada in 1997. In 2012, Tangerine was acquired by Scotiabank and operates independently as a wholly-owned subsidiary. Learn more here .

SOURCE Tangerine

For media inquiries, please contact: Chloe Essery | T: 647-274-4314, [email protected]; Lindsay Taylor, [email protected]