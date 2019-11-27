Tangerine Debuts New World Mastercard® with Coveted Perks

Based on Client feedback, the new Tangerine Bank World Mastercard offers the following perks:

Mastercard Airport Experiences provided by LoungeKey – Make the most of your travel with Mastercard® Airport Experience Provided by LoungeKey. Your complimentary membership gives you exclusive dining, retail and spa offers in over 400 airports worldwide, along with access to over 1,000 lounges at $32 USD per visit. Learn more at airport.mastercard.com **

– Make the most of your travel with Mastercard® Airport Experience Provided by LoungeKey. Your complimentary membership gives you exclusive dining, retail and spa offers in over 400 airports worldwide, along with access to over 1,000 lounges at per visit. Learn more at airport.mastercard.com Mobile Device Insurance – Protection on new cell phones, smartphones, or tablets when you charge the full cost to your Card, or when you purchase it through a plan and charge all of your wireless bill payments to your Card. Covers up to $1,000 if your mobile device is lost, stolen, accidentally damaged or experiences a mechanical failure.

– Protection on new cell phones, smartphones, or tablets when you charge the full cost to your Card, or when you purchase it through a plan and charge all of your wireless bill payments to your Card. Covers up to if your mobile device is lost, stolen, accidentally damaged or experiences a mechanical failure. Rental Car Collision/Loss Damage Insurance – Damage and theft protection for your car rental when you rent for up to 31 consecutive days and charge the full cost of your rental to your Card.

"We are so excited to offer this sleek new Card to our Clients. It's everything our Clients love about the Money-Back Credit Card with added benefits," said Gillian Riley, President and CEO of Tangerine Bank.

Just like the highly-acclaimed Tangerine Money-Back Credit Card, the new Tangerine World Mastercard has no annual fee and is currently offering new cardholders 4% Money-Back Rewards for the first three months in up to three categories of choice and 0.5% Money-Back Rewards on all other purchases. Both cards offer unlimited Money-Back Rewards that are paid out monthly. ****

The best part is that a Client can choose which categories they want to receive the most Rewards in. The current offer is double the regular 2% Money-Back Rewards that cardholders can earn in two categories of their choice, while continuing to earn 0.5% money back on all other purchases.

As always, if a Client chooses to have their Money-Back Rewards deposited into a Tangerine Savings Account, they get a 3rd 2% Money-Back Category.

Additional standout features on both Cards include:

Pause My Card – If you ever think you've lost or misplaced your Card, with a couple quick clicks you can temporarily suspend it. Tangerine was one of the first issuers in Canada to have this advanced security feature.

– If you ever think you've lost or misplaced your Card, with a couple quick clicks you can temporarily suspend it. Tangerine was one of the first issuers in to have this advanced security feature. Orange Alerts – You can set up "Orange Alerts" to be notified when there's activity on your Credit Card, for example when your Money-Back Rewards have been deposited or when you have a payment due.

To learn more about Tangerine Banks's credit cards including features and benefits, please visit Tangerine.ca.

*The Tangerine Money-Back Credit Card ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Credit Card Companies.

J.D. Power Disclaimer - Tangerine received the highest score in the J.D. Power 2019 Canada Credit Card Satisfaction Study of customers' satisfaction with their primary credit card. Visit jdpower.com/awards

**Learn more at airport.mastercard.com. Lounge access available at $32 USD per visit (fees subject to change). Mastercard Airport Experiences is made available to you through Mastercard. Tangerine Bank is not responsible for Mastercard Airport Experiences or any offers made available through the program.

ƚ Insurance coverage is underwritten by American Bankers Insurance Company of Florida (ABIC). ABIC, its subsidiaries, and affiliates carry on business in Canada under the name of Assurant®. ®Assurant is a registered trademark of Assurant, Inc. Coverage is subject to eligibility, limitations and exclusions. For details of the coverage, including definitions and benefits, refer to the Certificate of Insurance provided with the card.

****Terms and Conditions around the current Tangerine Money-Back Credit Card offer can be found here. Tangerine's Money-Back Categories include Restaurants, Grocery, Gas, Entertainment, Home Improvement and more.

About Tangerine Bank

Tangerine Bank is a digital bank that delivers simplified everyday banking to Canadians. With over 2 million Clients and close to $40 billion in total assets, it's one of Canada's leading digital banks. Tangerine Bank offers banking that's flexible and accessible, products and services that are innovative, fair fees and award-winning Client service. From Savings Accounts to no-fee daily Chequing, Credit Cards, GICs, RSPs, TFSAs, Mortgages, lending products and Investment Funds through its subsidiary, Tangerine Investment Funds Limited, Tangerine Bank has the everyday banking products Canadians need. With over 1,000 employees in Canada, the bank's presence extends beyond its website and Mobile Banking app to its Café locations, and 24/7 Contact Centres. Tangerine Bank was launched as ING DIRECT Canada in 1997. In 2012 Tangerine Bank was acquired by Scotiabank, and operates independently as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

SOURCE Tangerine

For further information: Media Contacts: Cayley Kochel, Tangerine Bank, ckochel@tangerine.ca, 416-648-7911

Related Links

http://www.ingdirect.ca

