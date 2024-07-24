Tangerine Bank secures a spot on the 2024 Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services & Insurance in Canada List

TORONTO, July 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Tangerine Bank* is thrilled to be recognized on the Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services & Insurance in Canada list by Great Place to Work®. This employee-driven list provides an overall portrait of workplace culture through attributes that matter most to employees working in the financial services and insurance industry, like credibility, trust, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

"Our mission at Tangerine is to create a culture where innovation, diversity, and teamwork are at the centre of everything we do," said Gillian Riley, President and CEO of Tangerine Bank. "This recognition, directly from our employees, is an amazing testament to the foundation we've built, and we're focused on continuing to evolve together, having a lot of fun along the way."

Tangerine is known by its clients in Canada for its innovative and vibrant brand. As an employer, Tangerine is focused on creating an environment where employees feel like they belong and can drive innovation forward. Current initiatives that contribute to the culture include:

Expanding agile capabilities and working models that enable employees to thrive together.

Providing employees with a learning curriculum focused on how to innovate and maximize their impact with clients and their own careers.

Employing continuous feedback loops throughout the year to ensure employees are being heard and actioning initiatives that keep the culture moving in the right direction.

Investing in inclusion as the only way forward, providing accessible and inclusive workspaces and supporting employee-led people networks. Tangerine recently rolled out an Inclusion Index – a metric that measures whether employees feel that Tangerine is committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace -- as of May 2024 , this number was at 92%.

Tangerine Bank employees additionally benefit from the below initiatives that contribute to inclusive culture:

The introduction of the Bank's Global Inclusive Standards of Care for employee benefits to provide a more consistent experience for employees, with a focus initially on closing healthcare gaps for women and members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

A global standard for parental leave for employees across the Bank's footprint. The offering was enhanced for employees in Canada in 2023 and provides 8 fully paid weeks for eligible parents welcoming a new child and 8 additional fully paid weeks for eligible parents who have given birth.

in 2023 and provides 8 fully paid weeks for eligible parents welcoming a new child and 8 additional fully paid weeks for eligible parents who have given birth. Recently increased fertility treatment coverage to a lifetime maximum of $20,000 , in addition to $10,000 each for adoption and surrogacy coverage to support employees in their journey to become parents.

, in addition to each for adoption and surrogacy coverage to support employees in their journey to become parents. Ongoing investments to our Global Inclusion efforts, including:

The creation and hiring of the Bank's first VP of Global Inclusion, signifying the importance of continuing to prioritize DEI and Indigenous Inclusion initiatives. The launch of the Indigenous Inclusion Team in August 2023 , responsible for supporting all Indigenous Employees and non-Indigenous people working with the Indigenous Community at Scotiabank and to develop solutions to replace discomfort with care and action while providing ongoing cultural awareness education. The introduction of new learning resources to support employees in using inclusive language and actions to create equitable work environments, as well as how to make inclusive hiring decisions, in addition to more than 450 DEI-specific learning resources available to all employees to support their inclusion journey.



*Tangerine Bank is a subsidiary of Scotiabank® and is included in the employee sample list for Great Place To Work® Trust Index survey for Canada.

