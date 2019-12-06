Tangerine Bank and UNINTERRUPTED Canada Announce New Content Partnership

Canada's Leading Digital Bank Teams Up with Preeminent Athlete Empowerment Brand for "Kneading Dough Canada"



TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - UNINTERRUPTED Canada and Canada's leading digital bank, Tangerine Bank, are pleased to announce a content partnership that will see Tangerine Bank become the exclusive financial sponsor of UNINTERRUPTED Canada. UNINTERRUPTED Canada and Tangerine Bank's first collaborative content project will be Kneading Dough Canada.

Set to debut in late January 2020, Kneading Dough Canada is a digital-first, six-episode series that gives today's highest-profile athletes a platform to open up about the undiscussed, life-altering financial realities professional athletes face from the moment they sign their first contract. This unique series makes financial literacy approachable for a new generation and gives audiences a never before seen perspective on how athletes think about their personal finances. Kneading Dough Canada is the Canadian version of the highly successful US series, Kneading Dough, which was created by UNINTERRUPTED and is now in its third season.

"We're thrilled to be a part of what UNINTERRUPTED is bringing to Canada," said Martin Fecko, Chief Marketing Officer at Tangerine Bank. "Kneading Dough Canada will provide a platform to have fascinating money conversations with influential athletes and we can't wait to see it come to life."

"It is important to break down the barriers around financial conversations and encourage finding solutions and making healthy financial choices," said Vinay Virmani, Chief Content Officer at UNINTERRUPTED Canada. "Together with Tangerine, we're going to have these conversations with athletes who will tell their own stories, helping engage a whole new generation on the importance of having the right financial guides and measures in place."

Among the confirmed athlete guests are Toronto Raptors stars Kyle Lowry and Fred Van Vleet, and Canadian women's basketball superstar Kia Nurse. Other guests will be confirmed closer to the shows release date.

ABOUT UNINTERRUPTED

UNINTERRUPTED is an athlete empowerment brand founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter. The company is built upon the radical idea that all athletes should have a platform to express themselves without intermediaries. From this premise, a mission was born: to empower athletes from all walks of life to communicate in an unimpeded way and to be More Than an Athlete. UNINTERRUPTED is upending the world of sports media by working with athletes to tell unique, human stories from their point of view. Through content, apparel, events, partnerships and educational opportunities, UNINTERRUPTED is changing the way athletes engage with the public and empowering them to be known and valued for more than the sport they play.

ABOUT TANGERINE

Tangerine Bank is a digital bank that delivers simplified everyday banking to Canadians. With over 2 million Clients and close to $40 billion in total assets, it's one of Canada's leading digital banks. Tangerine Bank offers banking that's flexible and accessible, products and services that are innovative, fair fees and award-winning Client service. From Savings Accounts to no-fee daily Chequing, Credit Cards, GICs, RSPs, TFSAs, Mortgages, lending products and Investment Funds through its subsidiary, Tangerine Investment Funds Limited, Tangerine Bank has the everyday banking products Canadians need. With over 1,000 employees in Canada, the bank's presence extends beyond its website and Mobile Banking app to its Café locations, and 24/7 Contact Centres. Tangerine Bank was launched as ING DIRECT Canada in 1997. In 2012 Tangerine was acquired by Scotiabank, and operates independently as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

SOURCE Tangerine

For further information: Uninterrupted Canada: James Lamont, Lamont Communications, E. jrclamont@gmail.com, M. 416-859-5870; Tangerine Bank: Zakiah Lalani, Corporate Communications, E: zlalani@tangerine.ca, M: 419-758-5059

Related Links

http://www.ingdirect.ca

