TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Tangerine Investment Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tangerine Bank, announces a new addition to its investment fund offering with the launch of Tangerine Socially Responsible Global Portfolios.

The new Portfolios will hold a globally diversified mix of Scotia Responsible Investing Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), with an asset allocation strategy to suit different investor profiles, and which exclude companies based on Socially Responsible Investing criteria* to align with Clients' values and investment priorities. The result is a different way to invest that avoids companies based on the criteria below (see prospectus for full details):

Controversial business activities: Companies that are generating a material level of revenue from controversial business activities, such as fossil fuels, tobacco and more.

"As a purpose-driven organization, we are committed to ensuring that our business aligns to our environmental, social and governance strategy," said Gillian Riley, President and CEO of Tangerine Bank. "We're excited to introduce the Socially Responsible Global Portfolios, in partnership with Scotia Global Asset Management, because we know our Clients are also looking for opportunities to invest in the future through investments that speak to their values."

Other key features of the new Tangerine Socially Responsible Global Portfolios include:

Low management fee: Our low fee [i] helps ensure your money is working harder for you.

Our low fee helps ensure your money is working harder for you. Autopilot investing: We've got you! Set it up, and we'll do the rest with our simplified features, like automated contributions, automatic rebalancing, and dividend re-investment.

We've got you! Set it up, and we'll do the rest with our simplified features, like automated contributions, automatic rebalancing, and dividend re-investment. Globally diversified: Each Portfolio invests in bonds and/or stocks from over 20 countries across the world, offering opportunity for growth and diversification options at your fingertips.

Each Portfolio invests in bonds and/or stocks from over 20 countries across the world, offering opportunity for growth and diversification options at your fingertips. Get started with as little as $25 : No big lump sums or commitments needed to start your investing journey – all it takes is $25 .

Tangerine is a well-established leader in the digital investing space, providing solutions that save Clients time and money, again and again. Tangerine Investments reached $6 billion in Assets Under Management in 2021. The new Socially Responsible Global Portfolios join the existing Core Portfolios and Global ETF Portfolios as the latest Investment Fund options to suit Clients' investment needs. Tangerine's investment options offer a digital end-to-end experience, accessible minimum investment, automatic contributions, and the option to choose from RSP, TFSA, RIF, and non-registered Accounts.

More information is available about Tangerine's new Socially Responsible Global Portfolios at https://www.tangerine.ca/en/products/investing.

For more information about investing, check out the Forward Thinking Blog.

About Tangerine Investment Funds

Tangerine Investment Funds are managed by Tangerine Investment Management Inc. and are available only by opening an online Investment Fund Account with Tangerine Investment Funds Limited. Both firms are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Tangerine Bank. Tangerine Investment Funds Limited is the principal distributor of the Tangerine Investment Funds.

About Scotia Global Asset Management

Scotia Global Asset Management includes 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs and investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is the Portfolio Advisor for the Tangerine Socially Responsible Global Portfolios.

About Tangerine Bank

Tangerine Bank is a leading digital bank that delivers simplified everyday banking to Canadians. With over 2 million Clients and more than $40 billion in total assets, it's one of Canada's leading digital banks. Tangerine Bank offers banking that's flexible and accessible, products and services that are innovative, fair fees and award-winning Client service. From Savings Accounts to no-fee daily Chequing, Credit Cards, GICs, RSPs, TFSAs, Mortgages, lending products and Investment Funds through its subsidiary, Tangerine Investment Funds Limited, Tangerine Bank has the everyday banking products Canadians need. Through Tangerine Project Forward™, Tangerine is committed to empowering communities through programs and initiatives that inspire self-confidence, leadership, and acceptance in Canadian youth. With over 1,200 employees in Canada, the bank's presence spans its website and Mobile Banking app to its 24/7 Contact Centres and Toronto-based head office. Tangerine Bank was launched as ING DIRECT Canada in 1997. In 2012 Tangerine was acquired by Scotiabank and operates independently as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Tangerine is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under licence. The Tangerine Investment Funds are managed by Tangerine Investment Management Inc. and are available by opening a mutual Investment Fund Account with Tangerine Investment Funds Limited ("Tangerine Investments"). Tangerine Funds are proprietary and sold only by Tangerine Investments. These firms are both wholly owned subsidiaries of Tangerine Bank.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed or insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

*Please refer to the funds' prospectus available at https://www.tangerine.ca/en/products/investing for the full list of exclusions.

____________________________ [i] The Portfolio's expenses are made up of the management fee, trading costs, fixed administration fee, and other operating expenses. The annual management fee is 0.55% of the Portfolio's value. The annual fixed administration fee is 0.15% of the Portfolio's value. Because this Portfolio is new, its other operating expenses and trading costs are not yet available.

