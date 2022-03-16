MONTREAL, March 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Talent.com, the fast-growing global player in next-generation job search platforms, today announced a $120 million US Series B funding round led by Inovia Capital, with the participation of existing investor Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), and new investors Investissement Québec, Climb Ventures, BDC Capital, Fondaction, and HarbourVest Partners.

This brings total recent investments to $150 million US, including $30 million US in new debt financing from the Technology & Innovation Banking Group at BMO Financial Group. This new funding will allow Talent.com to further expand its user-centric, programmatic job search platform by improving the relevancy and efficiency of the job search experience for job seekers. The funds will also be used to hire new team members globally, invest in product development, further establish the brand and scale its newest solutions for SMBs.

"We're thrilled to have reached this exciting milestone in the life of our company," says co-founder and co-CEO Lucas Martínez. "With this new investment, we look forward to further strengthening our position as a leading global next-generation job search platform by hiring top talent and increasing our investment in product and R&D."

Talent.com is available in 78 countries and 29 languages and currently employs 400 people globally. Its proprietary technology matches job seekers with relevant job opportunities while its pay-per-click model helps recruiters easily adjust their job advertising campaigns based on performance.

The platform is one of the largest sources of employment in the world, displaying more than 30 million jobs from 1 million companies, with repeat and growing engagement from international brands. Talent.com has consistently been featured as one of the fastest-growing companies in the rankings of the Financial Times, The Globe and Mail, and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500.

"The race for talent has only been accentuated by the significant challenges that businesses are facing right now. Talent.com has rapidly grown to become one of the largest and most international platforms for employers to source and recruit", says Chris Arsenault, Partner at Inovia Capital. "This partnership is prompting a new phase of growth as they launch a suite of value-added products to become a true job-seeker-centric platform."

"Talent.com continues to be a disrupter of the very large global recruiting industry and is well positioned to accelerate its impressive expansion through its ability to adapt to the changing market and technology," says Alexandre Synnett, Executive Vice-President and Chief Technology Officer at CDPQ. "Since our first investment in 2019, the company has tripled in size, and we are committed in supporting its future growth."

Co-founders Maxime Droux, Lucas Martínez, and Benjamin Philion, alongside their global team of industry experts, have a clear roadmap to becoming a one-stop-shop for candidates and recruiters. Talent.com is committed to expanding how talent and businesses find, fill, and navigate work.

About Talent.com

Talent.com is one of the world's fastest-growing next-generation job search platforms helping businesses find candidates no matter their budget, number of job openings or technological capabilities. Based in Montreal, Canada, with 8 offices around the world, our dedicated team adapts to the job posting requirements of our clients and helps them grow. Available in 78 countries and working with an extensive network of publishing partners, we adapt our solutions to the needs of small businesses all the way to enterprise clients, so you can find talent, your way.

About Inovia

Inovia Capital is a venture firm that partners up with audacious founders ready to build enduring global technology companies. We are known to roll up our sleeves and serve founders with dedicated, long-term mentorship, a global talent network, and strategic support for global scale. Inovia Capital manages over $1.9 billion US across early and growth-stage funds and holds offices in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary, SanFrancisco, and London.

About CDPQ

At Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), we invest constructively to generate sustainable returns over the long term. As a global investment group managing funds for public retirement and insurance plans, we work alongside our partners to build enterprises that drive performance and progress. We are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As of December 31, 2021, CDPQ's net assets totalled $419.8 billion CAD. For more information, visit cdpq.com, follow us on Twitter or consult our Facebook or LinkedIn pages.

