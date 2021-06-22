Take Pride in Your Take Out: SkipTheDishes Invites Canadians to Attend Virtual Drag Brunch in Support of 2SLGBTQ+ Organizations

Virtual Drag Brunch to be hosted by Stacey McKenzie of Canada's Drag Race along with multi-city donation campaign in support of local 2SLGBTQ+ restaurants

TORONTO, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Looking to show your support for your neighbourhood 2SLGBTQ+ restaurant this Pride? SkipTheDishes, Canada's largest and most trusted food delivery network, will be crowning their very first Queen during a virtual Drag Brunch on Friday, June 25th for Canadians to tune into. This event will be streamed live and hosted by Canadian model and host of Canada Drag's Race, Stacey McKenzie, who will give Canadians an opportunity to take in an interactive and high-energy Drag Brunch with their favourite take out.

Guests will be able to enjoy live performances from across the country to help raise awareness for local restaurants and partner organizations. Skip worked with their Pride partners across the country to identify four dynamic Queens from across the country to participate in the event - you can view more information on both the performers and Skip's Pride partnerships HERE .

"SkipTheDishes is a proud Canadian supporter of the 2SLGBTQ+ community and this year we are excited to introduce new initiatives that will highlight local restaurants and give our customers new ways to celebrate Pride virtually," says Kevin Edwards, CEO SkipTheDishes. "As Pride celebrations continue to take place virtually this year, we want to continue delivering to Canadians with Pride."

In addition to the virtual event, SkipTheDishes also announced multi-city Canadian partnerships with local 2SLGBTQ+ organizations to celebrate Pride month. These partnerships are aimed at encouraging customers to continue celebrating virtually by ordering from their favourite neighbourhood restaurants on Skip in support of their Pride partners and 2SLGBTQ+ communities across the country.

Customers can easily participate by using a local donation code when checking out on the app or online and Skip will automatically donate $3 to their city's Pride organization:

Montreal ( FIERTEMTL21 )

( ) Toronto ( TOPRIDE21 )

( ) Ottawa ( CAPPRIDE21 )

( ) Winnipeg ( WPGPRIDE21 )

( ) Vancouver (VANPRIDE21)

Note: Codes have no discount. Expires June 30, 11:59 Local time.

For further visibility, the new in-app "Celebrating Pride" featured tile and cuisine tag will highlight all restaurants on the Skip network that have opted-in as proud supporters of Pride or are 2SLGBTQ+ allies.

For more information and details regarding SkipTheDishes' involvement during Pride and how to join the Drag Brunch, please visit community.skipthedishes.com/dragbrunch .

