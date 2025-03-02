Taiwan Tourism Administration Showcases Island-Wide Cycling and Outdoor Adventures at the 2025 Vancouver Outdoor Adventure & Travel Show

VANCOUVER, BC, March 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) made a dynamic impact at the 2025 Vancouver Outdoor Adventure & Travel Show on March 1-2, captivating Canadian outdoor travel enthusiasts with Taiwan's thrilling adventure tourism experiences. The event successfully highlighted Taiwan's breathtaking cycling routes, awe-inspiring hiking trails, and immersive cultural activities, solidifying the island's reputation as a premier destination for adventure seekers.

Sylvia Lee, Director of the Taiwan Tourism Administration San Francisco Office (the office that manages the Western Canada market), emphasized the strong affinity Canadians have for outdoor leisure activities. With a partial focus on cycling tourism, the TTA's booth showcased Taiwan's Cycling Route No. 1 and ten major cycling destinations across the island, encouraging international travellers to explore Taiwan on two wheels. Lee remarked, "Taiwan's diverse landscapes and vibrant ecological environment make it a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts. Cycling through local towns allows visitors to connect deeply with Taiwan's authentic culture and stunning natural scenery."

The Taiwan booth became a major attraction for travellers looking to book their next Taiwan trip. Staff from China Airlines, EVA Air, Lion Travel, Super Value Tours, and One Dream Travel, educated visitors, while interactive displays, and limited-edition Year of the Snake-themed lanterns from the Taiwan Lantern Festival pulled in crowds. The booth also provided an exciting sneak peek at the 2026 Taiwan Lantern Festival in Chiayi County, inviting Canadian travellers to witness one of Taiwan's most dazzling annual celebrations firsthand.

The event underscored Taiwan's growing popularity among North American travellers. In 2024, visitor numbers from North America surged to 763,000—an impressive 23% increase from 2023, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Canada remains Taiwan's second-largest source of visitors from the Americas, reinforcing the country's appeal with its rich culture, seamless transportation, and legendary hospitality. By participating in major Canadian travel exhibitions, the Taiwan Tourism Administration continues to strengthen Taiwan's destination branding, showcase its wealth of tourism experiences, and foster strategic partnerships with local travel agencies.

Throughout the show, travel partners unveiled exclusive adventure packages tailored for Canadian travellers. Super Value Tours spotlighted Taiwan's west coast with unforgettable cycling and slow travel tea plantation experiences, including serene journeys to Alishan and Sun Moon Lake. Lion Travel introduced brand-new railway adventures, featuring the "Haifeng (Ocean Breeze)" and "Shanlan (Mountain Mist)" trains—exciting options for railway enthusiasts worldwide. Meanwhile, One Dream Travel captivated outdoor adventure seekers with a nine-day Cycling Route No. 1 tour, offering an unparalleled opportunity to traverse Taiwan's stunning landscapes by bike.

Adding to the excitement, the Taiwan Tourism Administration promoted exclusive incentives to inspire Canadian travellers to visit Taiwan. Eligible Canadian passport holders can participate in the "Taiwan the Lucky Land" promotion, with a chance to win NT$5,000 (approximately CA$220) in spending money. Additionally, travellers can enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free deal on high-speed rail tickets south of Taichung. Other enticing offers include the "Taiwan Pass," bundling high-speed rail, metro, and Taiwan Tourist Shuttle services, as well as complimentary half-day transit tours.

With an overwhelmingly positive response at the Vancouver Outdoor Adventure & Travel Show, Taiwan once again proved itself as an unmissable destination for outdoor enthusiasts. Canadian travellers left the event inspired and eager to embark on their next great adventure in Taiwan!

High quality photos from the show are available here.

For more information, contact the Taiwan Tourism Information Centre (TTIC) in Vancouver at [email protected] or call +1(672) 202-8988.

ABOUT TAIWAN TOURISM ADMINISTRATION

The Taiwan Tourism Administration is the official government agency of Taiwan (R.O.C.) responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution. The western Canada market is managed by the San Francisco Office of TTA, while the eastern Canada market is managed by the New York branch of TTA. The new marketing slogan introduced in 2024 is "Waves of Wonder."

