Taiwan Tourism Administration Launches New Incentive Program to Supercharge Group Tourism from Canada!

VANCOUVER, Dec. 6, 2024 /CNW/ -- The Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA), under the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC), is proud to announce the launch of the Accelerated and Expanded Inbound Tourism Promotion Program, that will benefit Canadian travel agencies working with Taiwanese tourism companies.

Generous Incentives for Group Travel

The program offers attractive subsidies to support group travel packages to Taiwan for non-Taiwanese tourists. Eligible groups must stay at least three days and two nights in Taiwan, with travel dates until June 30, 2025. Subsidy amounts are determined based on group size and length of stay, with bonuses for longer itineraries and visits to specific regions.

Key subsidy levels include:

Groups of 4-7 people : Up to NT$10,000 (≈ CA$425)

: Up to (≈ CA$425) Groups of 8-49 people : Up to NT$30,000 (≈ CA$1,285)

: Up to (≈ CA$1,285) Groups of 50 or more: Up to NT$50,000 (≈ CA$2,140)

Additional bonuses are also available for groups visiting the scenic regions of Hualien and Taitung, reinforcing Taiwan's commitment to promoting tourism in less-traveled areas.

Full terms and conditions can be found here .

Streamlined Application Process

Applicable Canadian travel agencies sending non-Taiwanese tourists to Taiwan can partner with a Taiwanese tourism company, who will help them apply for the subsidies. Applications must be submitted at least three working days before the group's departure. Upon approval, 60% of the subsidy will be remitted to the Canadian travel agency that organized the group, ensuring seamless collaboration between Canadian partners and Taiwan's tourism industry.

Driving Sustainable and Inclusive Tourism

"This program reflects Taiwan's commitment to welcoming the world with open arms and fostering strong partnerships with international travel agencies," said Sylvia Lee, the Director of Taiwan Tourism Administration's San Francisco office, which runs the Western Canada markets. "We are confident these incentives will help give Canadian travel agencies more reason to promote Taiwan to their travelers."

The Taiwan Tourism Administration invites Canadian travel agencies to partner with local operators in Taiwan and take advantage of these valuable incentives. Together, we can create unforgettable experiences for tourists and shine a spotlight on Taiwan's breathtaking natural beauty, rich culture, and world-class hospitality.

For further information on the program and application details, please contact the Taiwan Tourism Information Centre (TTIC) in Vancouver at [email protected] .

ABOUT TAIWAN TOURISM ADMINISTRATION

The Taiwan Tourism Administration is the official government agency of Taiwan (R.O.C.) responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution. The western Canada market is managed by the San Francisco Office of TTA, while the eastern Canada market is managed by the New York branch of TTA. The new marketing slogan introduced in 2024 is "Waves of Wonder."

