Taiwan to Incentivize Canadian Travel Trade with Inauguration of Taiwan Tourism School

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 25, 2024 /CNW/ -- In an initiative to enhance the knowledge of travel agencies across Canada about Taiwan's rich and diverse travel offerings, the Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) has announced the launch of its online Taiwan Tourism School. This e-learning platform is specifically designed to acquaint Canadian travel professionals with the unique allure of Taiwan as a premier tourist destination.

The first course offered, "Taiwan Tourism 101," is now available and serves as an essential primer for travel agencies keen to expand their horizons and deepen their understanding of Taiwan. Covering a wide array of topics, it ensures a comprehensive educational experience, including:

An Introduction to Taiwan : Orientate yourself to Taiwan's geography, culture and people.

: Orientate yourself to geography, culture and people. Tourist Attractions and Activities: Taiwan's mainstream and hidden treasures.

mainstream and hidden treasures. Transportation: Discover the ease of travel across Taiwan .

. Food: Dive into the world of fresh, delicious, and affordable Taiwanese cuisine.

Accommodation: Learn about Taiwan's diverse lodging options, ensuring every traveler finds their home away from home.

diverse lodging options, ensuring every traveler finds their home away from home. Festivals and Events: Experience the blend of tradition and modernity in Taiwanese celebrations.

Adventure and Outdoor Activities: Uncover epic natural landscapes that make Taiwan an adventure lover's paradise.

an adventure lover's paradise. Business and MICE: Find out how Taiwan melds world-class venues with unique experiences, perfect for business and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions).

Taiwan Tourism School is available for free, reflecting TTA's dedication to accessible, high-quality education for the travel trade community and its commitment to fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of Taiwan as a dynamic travel destination.

Travel trade professionals across Canada are invited to sign up and begin learning about Taiwan's tourism offerings. Incentives are available for the first 20 Canadian travel trade that complete the course and for the first 20 companies that subsequently sell more Taiwan packages to Canadians. Find out more at TaiwanTourismSchool.com .

ABOUT TAIWAN TOURISM ADMINISTRATION

The Taiwan Tourism Administration is the official government agency of Taiwan (R.O.C.) responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution. The Canada market is managed by the San Francisco office of TTA. The marketing slogans currently in use for Taiwan are "Time for Taiwan" and "The Heart of Asia", while the official mascot of the TTA is OhBear, a cartoon Formosan Black Bear, the national animal of Taiwan.

