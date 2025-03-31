Taiwan Showcases Its Outdoor Wonders at the 2025 Calgary Outdoor Adventure & Travel Show

CALGARY, AB, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) brought the spirit of adventure to Alberta at the 2025 Calgary Outdoor Adventure & Travel Show on March 29–30, sparking excitement among Canadian travel enthusiasts with Taiwan's breathtaking outdoor experiences. From world-class cycling and hiking to rich cultural encounters, Taiwan left a lasting impression as a top destination for adventure seekers.

Sylvia Lee, Director of the Taiwan Tourism Administration San Francisco Office—which oversees the Western Canada market—highlighted the strong connection Canadians have with nature and active travel. With a spotlight on cycling tourism, the TTA booth proudly featured Taiwan's Cycling Route No. 1 and ten must-visit cycling destinations across the island.

"Taiwan's stunning geography and vibrant ecology make it a dream come true for outdoor explorers," said Lee. "Cycling through Taiwan's charming towns allows travellers to fully experience the island's culture, hospitality, and natural beauty."

The Taiwan booth quickly became a crowd favourite, drawing in curious adventurers and future travellers. Airline and travel partners—including China Airlines, One Dream Travel, and I & J Travel—were on hand to provide information, travel deals, and itinerary ideas. Visitors also enjoyed interactive displays and limited-edition Year of the Snake lantern giveaways, offering a taste of Taiwan's famed Lantern Festival. Attendees got a sneak peek of the 2026 edition of the festival, set to take place in Chiayi County—a must-see for any cultural enthusiast.

Birdwatching is another favourite activity for outdoor lovers, and the show provided the perfect opportunity to share brochures on Taiwan's top birdwatching sites. TTA also introduced the 1st World Bird Fair, taking place in Taichung from September 19–23, 2025. More details can be found at 2025wbf.com.tw .

Taiwan's growing popularity in North America was clearly on display. In 2024, visitor numbers from the region reached 763,000—a 23% increase from 2023—surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Canada remains Taiwan's second-largest market in the Americas, thanks to its safe, seamless travel experience, diverse attractions, and warm hospitality. By engaging Albertan travellers at key expos like this one, the Taiwan Tourism Administration continues to build Taiwan's tourism brand and strengthen partnerships with local industry players.

Travellers to Taiwan looking to visit the south can also enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free offer on high-speed rail tickets south of Taichung from KKDay and Klook . Other deals for rail, metro, and shuttle bus tickets that take you beyond Taipei can be found using the Taiwan Pass app ( twpass.tw ). For those just passing through Taiwan, free half-day tours are available for those with a layover of 7 to 24 hours at halfdaytour.taiwan.net.tw .

With its vibrant presence at the Calgary Outdoor Adventure & Travel Show, Taiwan reaffirmed its status as a must-visit destination for nature lovers and thrill seekers alike. Alberta's travel community left inspired—ready to discover the natural beauty, cultural richness, and unforgettable experiences that await in Taiwan.

High quality photos from the show are available here .

For more information, contact the Taiwan Tourism Information Centre (TTIC) in Vancouver at [email protected] or call +1(672) 202-8988.

ABOUT TAIWAN TOURISM ADMINISTRATION

The Taiwan Tourism Administration is the official government agency of Taiwan (R.O.C.) responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution. The western Canada market is managed by the San Francisco Office of TTA, while the eastern Canada market is managed by the New York branch of TTA. The new marketing slogan introduced in 2024 is "Waves of Wonder."

Contact: Alex Trup

[email protected]

+1-929-474-6565

SOURCE Taiwan Tourism Administration