Taiwan Lantern Festival 2025 Illuminates Infinite Possibilities in Taoyuan!

VANCOUVER, Jan. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA), under the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC), is thrilled to announce the 36th edition of the Taiwan Lantern Festival, celebrating the Year of the Snake with the theme "Infinite Paradise." The event will take place from February 12 to February 23, 2025, close to the Taoyuan High-Speed Rail Station, promising a dazzling experience for visitors from around the globe.

The design of the main lantern was unveiled at a launch press event Taiwan Tourism Administration’s new eco-friendly snake-themed lanterns can bend into every number

A Spectacular Main Lantern

The festival's centerpiece, an 18-meter-tall main lantern in the shape of an infinity symbol titled "Paradise," is a breathtaking infinity symbol designed by acclaimed artist Akibo Li. The main lantern is complemented by geometric installations and a celebratory ambiance that underscores the infinite possibilities for Taiwan in the coming year.

Innovative Snake-Themed Promotional Gift Lanterns

This year's festival introduces eco-friendly snake-themed lanterns that will be given away as gifts. These unique lanterns feature a seven-segment movable structure that allows them to be twisted into various shapes. Designed to be powered by USB Type-C power banks instead of disposable batteries, these lanterns promote sustainability while captivating children and families alike.

Visit the Taiwan Lantern Festival 2025

The Taiwan Lantern Festival 2025 promises to be an unforgettable event, blending innovative designs, cultural traditions, and interactive experiences. Don't miss this opportunity to explore the infinite wonders of Taiwan in Taoyuan this February. Located not far from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, you can even enjoy the Taiwan Lantern Festival if you have a longer transit period in Taiwan. If you have a 7- to 24-hour layover before your connecting flight, you can even enjoy a free half-day tour in Northern Taiwan. To find out more and pre-register for your free tour, visit halfdaytour.taiwan.net.tw .

For more information, contact the Taiwan Tourism Information Centre (TTIC) in Vancouver at [email protected] .

ABOUT TAIWAN TOURISM ADMINISTRATION

The Taiwan Tourism Administration is the official government agency of Taiwan (R.O.C.) responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution. The western Canada market is managed by the San Francisco Office of TTA, while the eastern Canada market is managed by the New York branch of TTA. The new marketing slogan introduced in 2024 is "Waves of Wonder."

