Taiwan: Discover the "Hot Spring Kingdom" Where Relaxation Meets Culinary Delights

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 29, 2024 /CNW/ -- Nestled in the heart of the Circum-Pacific seismic zone, Taiwan sits at the junction of the Euro-Asian and Philippine continental plates, giving rise to its reputation as the "Hot Spring Kingdom." Home to over a hundred natural hot, cold, and seabed springs, Taiwan offers a unique variety of bathing experiences amidst breathtaking landscapes. Among its treasures is the Zhaori Hot Springs in Ludao, one of only three saltwater hot springs in the world.

The Thermal Valley located in Yangmingshan National Park in Beitou District, Taipei, Taiwan Baolai and Bulao Hot Springs Cuisine of Taiwan's indigenous Atayal tribe

Renowned for their restorative properties, Taiwan's hot springs can provide various physical and mental health benefits. There are six distinct types of spring water, each offering unique relaxation and healing effects. These include sodium carbonate, ferrous, sodium hydrogen, sulfur, salt, and hydrogen sulfide springs, with some springs featuring soothing mud baths.

Whether you prefer immersing yourself in nature or enjoying a more luxurious retreat, Taiwan's hot springs cater to all tastes and budgets. Hike along scenic mountain trails and unwind in a natural stone pool surrounded by lush landscapes, indulge in a private hotel room where hot spring water flows directly into your personal bathtub, or enjoy the diverse pools and water jets of a resort-style hot spring.

After a rejuvenating soak, the culinary adventures begin. Hot spring regions across Taiwan are known for their distinctive local cuisines. In Wulai, savor the flavors of Atayal cuisine, crafted from locally sourced mountain ingredients and served with signature dipping sauces like fermented shiso, plum juice, and honey. Don't miss the traditional A-bay dish, which features sweet potato or banana rice wrapped in fragrant leaves. Meanwhile, in Xinbeitou, delight in the taste of free-range chicken and mountain-grown vegetables, offering a culinary experience you won't forget.

Whether you seek natural serenity, luxury, or a mix of both, Taiwan's hot springs promise to be unforgettable. For more information on finding the perfect hot spring for your Taiwan trip, visit the Taiwan Tourism Administration's comprehensive hot spring database at taiwanhotspring.net

