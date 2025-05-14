VANCOUVER, BC, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- In a landmark move for Asian gastronomy, the MICHELIN Guide has announced the expansion of its Taiwan edition to now include seven cities, introducing even more exceptional culinary destinations to international food lovers. The 2025 edition of the MICHELIN Guide Taiwan welcomes New Taipei City, Hsinchu County, and Hsinchu City to its prestigious listings, joining the previously featured Taipei, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung.

With this expansion, the Guide now has its "Lucky 7"—a symbol of good fortune and a nod to the vibrant diversity of Taiwan's culinary landscape.

A Feast for Global Foodies

Already showcasing more than 350 handpicked restaurants, the MICHELIN Guide Taiwan is renowned for its wide-ranging selections—from haute cuisine and inventive fine dining to authentic local eats. With the addition of these three dynamic cities, food enthusiasts can expect even more frequent updates and discoveries.

Whether you're a Canadian traveler planning your next foodie adventure or a local with a passion for global cuisine, the expanded Guide is an invitation to explore the hundreds of flavours of Taiwan—a curated journey through the island's rich gastronomic culture.

Spotlight on Sustainability and Value

In addition to the coveted MICHELIN Stars, the Taiwan edition also features Green Star restaurants, awarded for leading the charge in sustainable gastronomy. Green Star establishments are role models in the industry—championing ethical sourcing, environmental responsibility, and regenerative agricultural practices. These culinary innovators work directly with farmers, avoid food and plastic waste, and support social and educational causes, offering guests eco-conscious dining experiences that inspire.

Proof that exceptional meals don't have to break the bank, the Bib Gourmand distinction highlights great value eateries that offer high-quality, three-course meals at accessible prices. From bustling bistros and hidden noodle shops to traditional teahouses, these spots serve up flavourful, satisfying meals that represent the heart and soul of Taiwanese dining.

The restaurant selection will continuously be updated—promising fresh surprises, culinary storytelling, and a deeper look into Taiwan's evolving food identity.

As Taiwan continues to emerge as one of Asia's most exciting food destinations, the expanded MICHELIN Guide ensures that both seasoned travelers and curious newcomers have a trusted resource to guide their exploration.

"The addition of New Taipei, Hsinchu County, and Hsinchu City to the MICHELIN Guide Taiwan is a testament to the culinary depth found across the island," said Sylvia Lee, Director of the Taiwan Tourism Administration's San Francisco office. "We're thrilled that more Canadians will have a chance to use this world-renowned guide to find great Taiwanese establishments that express our vibrant food culture."

For the latest restaurant additions and recommendations, visit the MICHELIN Guide online , and look for the new 7 city version of the book in stores later this year.

ABOUT TAIWAN TOURISM ADMINISTRATION

The Taiwan Tourism Administration is the official government agency of Taiwan (R.O.C.) responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution. The Western Canada market is managed by the San Francisco office of TTA. The marketing slogan currently in use for Taiwan is "Waves of Wonder." The official ambassador of the TTA is OhBear, a cartoon Formosan Black Bear, the national animal of Taiwan.

For more information about Taiwan tourism, please visit the official website of the Taiwan Tourism Administration: eng.taiwan.net.tw

