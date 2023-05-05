Taco 'bout a Giveaway: Win Big This Cinco De Mayo With redtag.ca

Celebrate Cinco De Mayo in style with a sizzling hot giveaway!

TORONTO, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Cinco De Mayo is here, and redtag.ca is excited to launch an amazing giveaway that will make your taste buds sing! From May 5 to May 11, 2023, Canadians can enter for a chance to win a $2,500 travel voucher from redtag.ca and 100 delicious tacos from Quesada by getting their taco on!

#redtagfiesta is here with redtag.ca and Quesada! (CNW Group/redtag.ca)

Get ready to put on your dancing shoes and shake it to the beat of some spicy salsa because Cinco De Mayo is here! It's the perfect occasion to indulge in some delicious Mexican cuisine, and what better way to do that than with the perfect taco recipe? With options ranging from the classic beef taco to creative vegan alternatives, the possibilities are endless. Get your taste buds ready for a culinary journey as redtag.ca invites you to share your favourite recipe with them. And while you're at it, why not start planning your next adventure? It's the perfect time to set your sights on Mexico and create new memories with your loved ones in Canadians' #1 travel destination. So, get in the Cinco De Mayo spirit, and enter for a chance to win big!

To enter redtag.ca's #redtagfiesta, participants must follow redtag.ca and Quesada on Instagram, tag a friend in the comments, and share their favourite taco recipe. Participants can earn bonus entries by following @redtag.ca and @quesadaburritos on TikTok.

#redtagfiesta is on until May 11, 2023. This giveaway is open to all Canadian residents aged 18 and above, and winners will be chosen at random and announced on May 12, 2023. Don't wait any longer! Join the fun and show redtag.ca and Quesada how you get your taco on! Plus, stay tuned for more fun promotions and giveaways coming up.

For more information or to enter the giveaway, visit redtag.ca's Instagram account @redtag.ca.

About redtag.ca

redtag.ca is one of Canada's leading full-service travel companies designed to connect travellers to their dream getaways through the power of innovation and technology. They specialize in customized trips worldwide while finding the best deals on vacation packages, flights, cruises, hotels, car rentals, and more. redtag.ca is fully owned and operated by H.I.S.-Red Label Vacations Inc. For more information, please visit redtag.ca.

