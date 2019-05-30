Taco Bell's 'Steal a Game, Steal a Taco' storms into Canada
May 30, 2019, 06:00 ET
Celebrating the Raptors' historic win, Taco Bell teams up with the NBA to give everyone in
Canada the chance to score a free DoritosⓇ Locos Taco, the Greatest of All Tacos
VAUGHAN, ON, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - With the Toronto Raptors roaring into the NBA Finals, Taco Bell Canada is thrilled to announce the 'Steal A Game, Steal A Taco' promotion is coming to Canada for the NBA Finals for the very first time. Following the Raptors' win on Saturday night, Canadian basketball fans have a second reason to celebrate: free tacos! This is how it works - if the road team 'steals' a win from a home team during the NBA Finals, everyone gets a free taco. But not just any taco. 'Steal A Game, Steal A Taco' is a chance for Canadians to celebrate with the Greatest of All Tacos (G.O.A.T.), a slam-dunk to the taste buds, the Doritos® Locos Taco.
The 2019 NBA Finals start Thursday, May 30 and could run through a possible Game 7 on June 16. The first game the road team wins will automatically win everyone a free Doritos® Locos Taco on Tuesday, June 18 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. (local time) at all participating Canadian Taco Bell locations and while supplies last. Offer excludes Doritos® Locos Tacos Supreme®. Limit one (1) free Doritos® Locos Taco per person. Check out tacobell.ca/en/stealataco for more information on how to receive a free Doritos® Locos Taco.
Taco Bell first launched the 'Steal A Game, Steal A Taco' promotion in the U.S. in 2016 when the Golden State Warriors "stole" Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning everyone a free Doritos® Locos Taco and starting a new taco tradition for years to come. Last year, the tradition continued with the same two teams in the NBA Finals and the Golden State Warriors "stealing" Game 3 while on the road in Cleveland. This is the first year the promotion will be available in Canada.
