Taco Bell's 'Steal a Game, Steal a Taco' storms into Canada

Celebrating the Raptors' historic win, Taco Bell teams up with the NBA to give everyone in

Canada the chance to score a free DoritosⓇ Locos Taco, the Greatest of All Tacos

VAUGHAN, ON, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - With the Toronto Raptors roaring into the NBA Finals, Taco Bell Canada is thrilled to announce the 'Steal A Game, Steal A Taco' promotion is coming to Canada for the NBA Finals for the very first time. Following the Raptors' win on Saturday night, Canadian basketball fans have a second reason to celebrate: free tacos! This is how it works - if the road team 'steals' a win from a home team during the NBA Finals, everyone gets a free taco. But not just any taco. 'Steal A Game, Steal A Taco' is a chance for Canadians to celebrate with the Greatest of All Tacos (G.O.A.T.), a slam-dunk to the taste buds, the Doritos® Locos Taco.