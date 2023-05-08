TACO BELL® CANADA HOSTING NEARLY 40 HIRING PARTIES ACROSS THE COUNTRY

QSR brand invites job seekers to attend third annual hiring fair on May 11

VAUGHAN, ON, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Taco Bell Canada announced its anticipated hiring party is returning for the third annual year. Taking place at nearly 40 Taco Bell locations across Canada, the Mexican-inspired quick service brand is looking to fill an array of job openings, including part-time and full-time team member and management positions.

To help match interested candidates with the right job opportunity and make the hiring process as easy and fun as possible, participating Taco Bell locations across the country will host Hiring Parties on May 11. Applicants of all ages are invited to attend this unique spin on a job fair with complementary food, festivities, and on-the-spot interviews.

Whether employees are looking to start their first job at Taco Bell or stay with the brand for longer-term career growth, Taco Bell restaurants offer a variety of roles, including service champions, food production, managers, and shift supervisors. Taco Bell is always on the hunt for team members who have a friendly, positive, and helpful attitude and are excited to embark on or continue a career at Taco Bell.

Collaborating closely with its franchisees, Taco Bell has pivoted its roles and recruitment efforts over the last few years. This year's goal is to hire over 400 positions across the system during the hiring parties on May 11 as Taco Bell looks ahead to more restaurant re-openings, re-models, and new builds throughout 2023.

Open roles will vary depending on each restaurant's needs but will include positions at all levels. Candidates who are interested in applying for Taco Bell roles near them can visit www.tacobell.ca/en/hiring-party.html for more information.

*For complete details on what benefits are available, please check with the store manager at the time of application

