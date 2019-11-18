Taco Bell Canada's CrunchWrapping Paper Is Back, and This Time It's Scented

Last year's CrunchWrapping Paper made a big impression on Canadians as they exchanged gifts wrapped like Taco Bell ingredients for the holidays. This year's edition is sure to make an even bigger splash as Canadians clamour for their chance to give and receive gifts wrapped in Scented CrunchWrapping Paper.

Scented CrunchWrapping Paper will be available for purchase on Amazon.ca for $4.00 CAD beginning Cyber Monday, December 2nd, until December 22nd, or while supplies last. The original CrunchWrapping Paper sold out in less than 48 hours, so shop early to avoid missing out.

"Our CrunchWrapping Paper was a huge hit last year, selling out in just a few days, so we wanted to bring it back again this holiday season but take it one step further by adding the unique Triple Double Crunchwrap scent," said Veronica Castillo, Head of Marketing at Taco Bell Canada. "Long gone are the days of shaking your presents under the tree - this holiday season Taco Bell fans and foodies across Canada will be smelling their presents instead with Scented CrunchWrapping Paper."

Each Scented CrunchWrapping Paper set includes 5 sheets of wrapping paper, each representing a layer of Taco Bell's Triple Double Crunchwrap. Consumers can expect the same mouthwatering, savoury scent as a Triple Double Crunchwrap, with notes of seasoning and a hint of spice, with the design featuring all five layers of deliciousness: seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, crunchy tostada, tortilla, and the veggies - lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

Taco Bell's Triple Double Crunchwrap is available now in-store for $5.49 SRP, with Scented CrunchWrapping Paper available to purchase on Amazon.ca beginning December 2nd.

