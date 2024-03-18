Taco Bell Canada Launches New Cantina Chicken Menu Nationally to Shake Up Daytime Routines

Canadian's can get a first bite of four NEW Cantina Chicken Menu item beginning March 18

VAUGHAN, ON, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Taco Bell Canada is introducing feel good cravings that everyone can enjoy with its all-new Cantina Chicken Menu. Starting today, Canadians can shake up their daytime routines with four new menu items: The Cantina Chicken Soft Taco, Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco, Cantina Chicken Burrito and Cantina Chicken Quesadilla. On March 19 between 2 to 4 p.m. local time, Canadians can sink their teeth into a FREE Cantina Soft Chicken Taco during a one-day only Sampling Event at 14 Taco Bell locations across the country.

NEW Taco Bell Canada Cantina Chicken Menu

Brimming with fresh ingredients, colours and textures, the Cantina Chicken Menu delivers tasty options to Canadians looking for something new. The new flavourful chicken features a savoury seasoning of Mexican spices including garlic, onions and a variety of chilies. Additional premium ingredients highlighted on the menu include shredded purple cabbage, white corn tortilla shell freshly fried daily, pico de gallo and a creamy Avocado Ranch Sauce, all serving as the perfect complement to Cantina Chicken.

"This Cantina Chicken menu has been a labour of love and we've worked tirelessly to ensure we landed on the best slow roasted chicken recipe and selected the finest supporting ingredients to maximize craveability," said Liz Matthews, Global Chief Food Innovation Officer. "As we constantly listen to our audiences, we know that a winning equation is giving them what we know they want plus something next-level. We knew our fans wanted more chicken, and we also knew that we could elevate chicken with unexpected ingredients."

The Cantina Chicken Menu offers a new Taco Bell Experience with exciting new flavours and premium ingredients. Menu items include:

Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco — Filled with Cantina Chicken, Creamy Jalapeño Sauce and a 3-cheese blend, generously coated with a layer of grilled cheese on the outside.





Cantina Chicken Quesadilla — Cantina Chicken is enveloped in a warm flour tortilla alongside a decadent layer of a 3-cheese blend and Creamy Chipotle Sauce, crisped up to perfection with grilled cheese on the outside and served with guacamole and reduced-fat sour cream for dipping.





Cantina Chicken Soft Taco — Cantina Chicken is complemented by Avocado Ranch Sauce, fresh iceberg lettuce, shredded purple cabbage, cheddar cheese and pico de gallo.





Cantina Chicken Burrito — A double portion of Cantina Chicken (compared to the Cantina Chicken Soft Taco) with iceberg lettuce, shredded purple cabbage, Avocado Ranch Sauce, Creamy Chipotle Sauce, cheddar cheese and pico de gallo.

To tackle misconceptions that Taco Bell only satisfies people's cheesy, crunchy, spicy late-night munchies, they're giving Canadians a new way to curb their cravings. Starting April 3, Canadians are encouraged to save and share their late-night receipts (yes, even those embarrassing ones…) on social media by tagging @TacoBellCanada. Participants will have the chance to win one of several Taco Bell gift cards, which they can redeem for free Cantina Chicken to satisfy all their daytime cravings.

For additional information on Taco Bell Canada please visit www.tacobell.ca.

*The below Taco Bell restaurants will be offering customers one free Cantina Chicken Soft Taco on March 19 from 2 – 4 p.m. local time, while supplies last:

• 944 Fairville Boulevard, Unit 2 Saint John, NB • 1550 Upper James St. Hamilton, ON • 1040 Wonderland Road South London, ON • 1850 Adelaide Street North London, ON • 985 Eglinton Avenue East Mississauga, ON • 1337 London Road Sarnia, ON • 300 Tecumseh Road East Windsor, ON • 1655 Manning Road Tecumseh, ON • 1090 Bloor St. W Toronto, ON • 750 Sherbrook Street Winnipeg, MB • 2941 8th St. Saskatoon, SK • 11509 Westgate Drive Grand Prairie, AB • 3431 Gateway Blvd. NW Edmonton, AB • #101, 8737 – 120 Street Delta, BC

About Taco Bell Canada

Taco Bell Corp. ("Taco Bell") is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. and is the nation's leading Mexican-style quick service restaurant chain. Taco Bell serves tacos, burritos, signature quesadillas, nachos, salads and much more. For locations, information on Taco Bell and to chat with Taco Bell fans, visit us online at our website www.tacobell.ca or any of our other social channels including on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tacobellcanada , Twitter @TacoBellCanada, on Snapchat TACOBELLCANADA or on Instagram @tacobellcanada.

