Taco Bell Canada is Breaking the Norm & Getting Messy with New Campaign

Beautiful Mess was born out of a desire to connect with young culture shapers who are unapologetically themselves, not afraid to break convention, and don't hold back on life's messy moments. Throughout 2022, Taco Bell will create moments for Canadians to partake in the conversation and share their own messy stories. Taco Bell is partnering with a series of creators, including Twitch streamers Mtashed, TheStefSanjati and DeadlyCreatorYT; TikTok creators @laframbuesaa and @topebabalola; and others; to bring the content to life.

Taco Bell partnered with dentsu One to develop the creative concept behind Beautiful Mess and execute it through an integrated marketing approach, which launched March 7 with a 45 second spot on digital and social.

"We wanted the campaign to be celebratory, but real," said Bernice Lo, Creative Director at dentsu One. "In a world full of idealized products and people, there's something so wonderful in recognizing the messy side of it all. Taco Bell fans are just so themselves in everything they do, there's a lot of inspiration to find there and a lot of similarities in Taco Bell's delicious offerings," continued Adam Notzl-Keyser, dentsu One's other Creative Director.

Beautiful Mess marks Taco Bell's first brand campaign in Canada. Throughout 2022, Taco Bell will host several activations to celebrate tacos and the messiness that comes with them, in all its beauty and authenticity, including messy story times, muckbangs, and more. For more information on Taco Bell Canada and Beautiful Mess, please visit www.tacobell.ca

About Taco Bell Canada

Taco Bell Corp. ("Taco Bell") is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. and is the nation's leading Mexican-style quick service restaurant chain. Taco Bell serves tacos, burritos, signature quesadillas, nachos, salads and much more. For locations, information on Taco Bell and to chat with Taco Bell fans, visit us online at our website www.tacobell.ca or any of our other social channels including on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tacobellcanada, Twitter @TacoBellCanada, Snapchat TACOBELLCANADA, Instagram @tacobellcanada, or on TikTok @tacobellcanada.

SOURCE Taco Bell Canada

For further information: Jeene Sulaivany, Edelman, [email protected], 647-245-7646