Taco Bell Canada Gives Back with Charitable Taco Exchange

Not convinced? We're talking about a few layers of clothing for a free, back-by-popular-demand Double Layer Taco. What is it? The ultimate taco hybrid - a crunchy, hard shell taco wrapped in a soft tortilla shell, with nacho cheese sauce in between, complete with your favourite taco ingredients. Oh, and it comes in three incredible flavours: Cool Chipotle, Cheesy Supreme, and Jalapeño Cheddar.

How Layers for Layers works:

Bring in a bag of clothing to a participating Taco Bell location between Thursday, February 6 , and Saturday, February 8 within the hours of 2 and 6 pm ; Receive a voucher for a Double Layer Taco of your choice in exchange for the clothing donation; Clothing donations will be collected and distributed to local charities.

The result? Local charities get support and you get a free delicious Double Layer Taco.

"Taco Bell Canada is known for doing unexpected things when launching a limited-time menu item, and Layers for Layers is exactly that, but with an added layer," says Veronica Castillo, head of marketing at Taco Bell Canada. "We're sharing our love of tacos and love for our local customers by extending the giving season and giving back to local communities and those in need with the help of our customers."

In addition to accepting donations in-store, Taco Bell Canada will also match the would-be profits from each Double Layer Taco given away between February 6 and 8, in support of Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada and the work they do to encourage and empower children, youth and families across the country.

The Double Layer Taco is available now, in-store, for $2.99, or as part of a combo including two Double Layer Tacos, Regular Fries and 20 oz. drink for $8.69 (in-store prices may vary).

For more Layers for Layers information, including T&Cs and participating Taco Bell locations, please visit www.tacobell.ca/layers/.

