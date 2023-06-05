TACO BELL CANADA DECLARES TUESDAY AS THE ULTIMATE DAY OF THE WEEK IN NEW CAMPAIGN

Beginning June 6, Taco Bell fans in Canada can enjoy tacos for just $2 every Tuesday

VAUGHAN, ON, June 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Eating tacos on Tuesdays is about to become more irresistible than ever with $2 tacos at Taco Bell Canada. Taco Bell's most iconic, classic menu item that led to its widespread success - the Crunchy Taco - is set on making a name for itself. The classic and craveable menu item is one of the brand's consistently represented food items on Taco Bell menu boards around the world. Taco Bell Canada is spreading awareness of the "Eat a Taco on a Tuesday" ritual to even more Canadians nationwide, with a little help from global icon LeBron James.

"We're thrilled to give fans around the world the opportunity to come together and celebrate the best day of the week with tacos," says Sean Tresvant, Taco Bell's Chief Global Brand & Strategy Officer. "LeBron James has been a passionate taco fan, and we couldn't be more grateful to have his support in rallying even more taco lovers around the globe."

The four-time champion, MVP and, most importantly, longtime taco enthusiast is committed to spreading the tradition of eating tacos on Tuesdays far and wide, so everyone can celebrate the best day of the week.

"'Eating tacos on Tuesdays is a tradition that brings people together in so many ways," said LeBron James. "It's a celebration for all families, all friends, all businesses – everyone."

Crunchy. Delicious. Original. The Crunchy Taco holds seasoned beef, fresh lettuce and shredded cheese in a crunchy corn tortilla shell. More than 60 years after Glen Bell opened his first Taco Bell restaurant in Southern California in 1962, Taco Bell's menu items have gained a huge fan following, and the chain is focused on spreading the joy of taco culture to the rest of the world. Because sometimes Mondays are just hard...but on Tuesdays, it's time to eat a taco.

About Taco Bell Canada

Taco Bell Corp. ("Taco Bell") is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. and is the nation's leading Mexican-style quick service restaurant chain. Taco Bell serves tacos, burritos, signature quesadillas, nachos, salads and much more. For locations, information on Taco Bell and to chat with Taco Bell fans, visit us online at our website www.tacobell.ca or any of our other social channels including on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tacobellcanada , Twitter @TacoBellCanada, on Snapchat TACOBELLCANADA or on Instagram @tacobellcanada.

