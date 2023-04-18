TACO BELL CANADA COLLABORATES WITH CANADIAN TALENT TO CREATE ORIGINAL MUSIC FOR NEW MESSY TOGETHER CAMPAIGN

Born and raised in Timmins, Ontario, Pablo is best known for his recent hit "Flowers Need Rain" with Banx & Ranx which achieved triple Platinum Status. With much more to come in 2023, Preston is ready to launch new music as the JUNO Awards' 2023 Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

"I grew up eating Taco Bell – a Crunchwrap Supreme with a side of Nacho Fries Supreme is my go-to order," said Preston. "So, it was a no brainer when I was asked to be part of this campaign. Messy Together is confident, fun, and playful, and I wanted to write lyrics to match this tone."

Tacos are notorious for being crunchy, cheesy, spicy and most of all, messy. Last year, Taco Bell Canada unveiled its Beautiful Mess campaign, created by Denstu Creative, to celebrate this mess and encourage Canadians to embrace what makes them unapologetically themselves.

"Messy Together marks an evolution of the brand campaign by showcasing the beautiful friendships that Gen Z have with all their ups and downs," said Maxime Sauté, Executive Creative Director at Dentsu Creative. Taco Bell Canada plays the role of a catalyst in the bridging and building of these friendships. Food is central to these key moments in a friendship – the good, the bad, the delicious."

About Taco Bell Canada

About Preston Pablo

Preston Pablo channels a fresh perspective on R&B and pop through his eloquent songwriting. Preston signed to 31 East/Universal Music Canada in 2021 as he honed what he describes as a "modern vintage" style. "It's a blend of pop and R&B with a different twist, but I'm keeping all of the doors open," he states. "My favourite way to write songs is with piano or guitar. It starts from the classic side with instruments and evolves from there." After racking up nearly 20 million streams independently, he draws a big sound out of small-town roots on singles such as "Don't Break (My Soul)", "Love You Bad", "AY AY AY" and his biggest hit, "Flowers Need Rain" with Banx & Ranx. Landing the #1 spot on the Shazam Chart in Canada, achieving triple platinum status, and reaching the #1 spot at Mainstream AC radio in Canada, "Flowers Need Rain" showcases Preston's further emergence in popular music. With much more to come in 2023, Preston is ready to launch new music as the JUNO Awards' 2023 Breakthrough Artist of the Year. Follow Preston on TikTok @prestonpablomusic, Instagram @prestonpablo, and Twitter @whothefisprestonp.

