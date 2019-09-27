Taco Bell Canada Celebrates National Taco Day Holiday with Exclusive Gift Set

Last year, Taco Bell celebrated National Taco Day in Canada on social with an educational video on the history of National Taco Day with the classic holiday tale of 'Glen and the Magic Taco' . This year, Taco Bell is starting off the season of giving in a very big way, bringing National Taco Day festivities directly into the hands of taco lovers across Canada.

Taco fans will be able to bestow upon a loved one or friend four crunchy beef tacos, or eat it all up themselves, because for $6.00 CAD there is no wrong way to spend.

"National Taco Day is our Christmas at Taco Bell, and while the festive season may not be right around the corner, it's never too early to get into the holiday spirit, especially when tacos are involved", says Veronica Castillo, Head of Marketing at Taco Bell Canada. "Paying homage to the season of giving, we want to encourage our customers to share the taco love this season, and our National Taco Day Gift Set is the perfect gift for any taco lover. Four Crunchy Beef Tacos with a bow on top – who could resist?"

If your loved ones live far, there's no need to fret as there are other ways to gift this Taco Holiday Season, including sending a digital e-card with a personal message or Taco Day GIFs, which will be available on Instagram on National Taco Day.

To learn more about the history and origins of National Taco Day fans can visit www.tacobell.com/day, or visit www.tacobell.ca to find your nearest participating Taco Bell Canada location.

