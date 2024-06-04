Taco Bell Canada Arrives in Union Station with Grand Opening of New Restaurant

Redberry Restaurants Gives Torontonians On-The-Go a New Way to Enjoy Mexican-Inspired Fare

TORONTO, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Redberry Restaurants ("Redberry") is bringing the fiesta into Union Station with the grand opening of its newest location. Situated in the heart of downtown Toronto, everyone from commuters to game-goers can now conveniently enjoy Taco Bell's crave-worthy menu items. This latest restaurant will be located on Union Station's York Concourse's lower-level food court, bringing the Redberry Taco Bell portfolio to 27 units.

"This will be the seventh new location that we have opened this year, and we are honoured to become a part of a vibrant and historical location like Union Station," said Steve Perreira, Taco Bell Director of Operations, Redberry. "We look forward to connecting with Torontonians and visitors alike to provide the Taco Bell classics we know they'll love while they're on the go."

Redberry continues to grow strategically with ambitious plans to open 200 Taco Bell locations across the country over the next few years. As Toronto's transportation hub, Union Station marks one of Redberry's most significant store openings yet, with more than 200,000 people travelling through its doors every day.

"We're always looking for new ways to bring our fans the taste, convenience and value they love," said Devon Lawrence, Marketing Director, Taco Bell Canada. "Union Station's central location provides the perfect opportunity to meet our customers where they already are – whether that's waiting to catch a train, grabbing a quick bite over lunch, or heading home after a game. We couldn't be more thrilled to celebrate this milestone opening and serve Taco Bell favourites to even more Torontonians."

From delays to packed buses, public transportation can get messy – but the only thing that's meant to be messy is your favourite meal from Taco Bell. Now, commuters can enjoy cheesy, spicy and crunchy menu items more often – whether they're in a hurry or have time to spare, there's delicious and affordable options for everyone at Taco Bell.

Taco Bell Union Station is open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. to satisfy mid-day to late-night cravings and everything in between. Customers can also skip the line at the pick-up counter by ordering ahead using the Taco Bell app.

The opening of this location in Union Station marks Taco Bell's fifth location in Toronto and the company's commitment to expand its footprint across Canada.

About Taco Bell Corp.

About Redberry Restaurants

Founded in 2005, Redberry is one of the largest QSR restaurant franchisees in Canada. Redberry owns and operates more than 180 restaurants across the country, operating under the BURGER KING®, Taco Bell and Jersey Mike's Subs brands. With signed agreements to build more than 600 new restaurants, Redberry is one of the fastest growing restaurant companies in Canada. Redberry's mission and accelerated growth trajectory is made possible through its partnership with City Capital Ventures. Culturally, we have created an environment where our partners, brands and team members can achieve the best versions of themselves. Redberry is proud to have been awarded "Restaurant Top 200: The Nation's Largest and Most Successful Franchisees" by Franchise Times for the past two years, and Franchisee of the Year by Burger King for North America in 2021. We are truly architects of a different kind. of a catering company.

