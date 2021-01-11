Taco Bell Canada and Xbox Team Up To Give Canadians a Chance To Win the New Xbox Series X

From today, Xbox fans who purchase any 20 oz drink from Taco Bell, via UberEats or in-store, will receive a code on the cup to enter online for the chance to win a new Xbox Series X bundle. With 165 Xbox Series X bundles to give away across Canada, and one chance each day to play, per person, until February 28, it's anyone's game.

"We know our fans crave an exhilarating gaming experience as much as they do our hottest menu items," says Kat Garcia, Director of Brand Marketing at Taco Bell Canada. "That's why we're thrilled to bring our Xbox partnership to Canada, giving our Canadian fans the chance to get their hands on this highly sought after console."

The Xbox Series X bundle contains an Xbox Series X console, a new Xbox Wireless Controller and a six-month membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold and access to over 100 high-quality games on console and PC.

"Nothing takes a gaming session to the next level like Taco Bell," Garcia added. "Whatever our fans are craving – whether it's a Loaded Nacho Taco or a Crunchwrap Supreme – Taco Bell is the perfect fuel for those looking to spice up their gaming experience."

Taco Bell Canada fans can purchase a 20oz drink of their choice, in-store or via UberEats, between January 11 and February 28, for their chance to win. For more information and contest details, visit www.winxboxcanada.ca.

About Taco Bell Canada

Taco Bell Corp. ("Taco Bell") is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. and is the nation's leading Mexican-style quick service restaurant chain. Taco Bell serves tacos, burritos, signature quesadillas, nachos, salads and much more. For locations, information on Taco Bell and to chat with Taco Bell fans, visit us online at our new website www.tacobell.ca or any of our other social channels including on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tacobellcanada, Twitter @TacoBellCanada, on Snapchat TACOBELLCANADA or on Instagram @tacobellcanada.

SOURCE Edelman Public Relations Worldwide

For further information: Rivka Boxer, Edelman, [email protected], 647-245-7705

Related Links

www.edelman.ca

