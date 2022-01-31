GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - In his Report on the 44th General Election tabled today in the House of Commons, the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, Stéphane Perrault, provides an overview of the events that took place during the election period. Later this year the Chief Electoral Officer will provide Parliament with a report on recommended changes to the Canada Elections Act.

"I would like to recognize and thank the more than 195,000 election workers, returning officers, field liaison officers and other stakeholders who worked in particularly difficult circumstances to ensure that their fellow Canadians could safely exercise their democratic rights to vote and run for office in the 44th general election."

Stéphane Perrault, Chief Electoral Officer of Canada.

Despite the challenges of a pandemic election, 2,010 candidates appeared on ballots in the 44th general election.

17.2 million Canadians, or 62.5 percent of registered electors, cast a ballot in the 44th general election. Of those, more than 16 million chose to vote in person— more than 5.8 million at advance polls and 10.2 million on election day.

The more than 5.8 million electors who voted over the four days of advance polls represent an increase of approximately 21 percent from the nearly 4.9 million Canadians who voted in advance polls during the previous general election.

The agency received more than 700,000 special ballots by mail, an increase from the roughly 55,000 received in the 43rd general election in October 2019 .

. Elections Canada mailed more than 27 million Voter Information Cards to individuals whose names appeared on the preliminary lists of electors.

mailed more than 27 million Voter Information Cards to individuals whose names appeared on the preliminary lists of electors. Compared with the 43rd general election, there were 3 percent fewer advance polling places and 7 percent fewer election day polling places. Overall, the reduction of polling places due to restrictions related to the pandemic, proved to be manageable; however, in some instances, the large number of polling stations resulted in bottlenecks and lineups.

In accordance with the Canada Elections Act (CEA), the Chief Electoral Officer must issue a report that sets out:

Any matter or event that has arisen or occurred in connection with the administration of the Chief Electoral Officer's office since the last report and that he considers should be brought to the attention of the House of Commons;





Any measures to adapt any provision of the Act since the issue of the writs that the CEO considers should be brought to the attention of the House of Commons;





Any measures that the Chief Electoral Officer has taken to improve the accuracy of the lists of electors since the last report and any such measures that he proposes to take.

This report must be presented to the Speaker of the House of Commons within 90 days after the date specified for the return of the writs in the election proclamation.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

