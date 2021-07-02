In addition to presenting the details of the 2020 budget, including expenditures incurred under the Three-Year Capital Investment Program, the Mayor presented a review of the year's achievements in the various aspects of municipal administration.

"In 2020, our administration experienced a year filled with the challenges of the ongoing pandemic. Despite the major constraints caused by the situation, Saint-Laurent succeeded in pursuing its objectives by putting the final touches on some great achievements that benefit the community. Furthermore, all this occurred while sparing no effort to assist Saint-Laurent residents affected by the consequences of COVID-19."

Alan DeSousa, the Mayor of Saint-Laurent

2020 Financial Report overview

Among the 2020 highlights, Mr. DeSousa specifically described the actions related to the pandemic such as the major reorganization enabling online access to the majority of the services offered by the Bureau du citoyen and permit counter during the lockdown; the creation of a crisis cell that is still active; the awarding of three emergency funds totalling $200,000 in March, May and December to respond to the need for basic necessities; and the introduction of a single-use mask and glove collection at municipal buildings. He also mentioned the launch of the Brigade neige to benefit citizens with reduced mobility; the adoption of the Plan piétonnier; the launch of the Mon jardin écolo program; the creation of a dog run; and the reopening of the Bibliothèque du Vieux-Saint-Laurent.

What's more, the Mayor of Saint-Laurent underscored the 76,037 requests processed by the Bureau du citoyen, the 310 housing units, most of which are striving for LEED Silver certification, approved by the Comité consultatif d'urbanisme; the 657 new trees planted; the value of construction permits awarded totalling $517.5 million; and the $5.04 million invested in road, sidewalks, and curbs by the Ville and Saint-Laurent.

The Highlights of the 2020 Financial Report may be consulted on the Saint-Laurent's home web page at montreal.ca/saint-laurent.

About Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent

A city established in 1893, Saint-Laurent became one of Montréal's 19 boroughs in 2002. Located north of the island of Montréal, Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent is the largest borough of all, with its 42.8 square kilometres. Its population of over 100,000 is one of the most multicultural. Having become a "sustainable municipal territory" in 2019, Saint-Laurent places sustainable development—and environment protection, in particular—at the heart of all its decisions: a challenge that is all the greater since more than 70% of its territory is devoted to industrial and commercial activities, with over 4500 companies and 110,000 jobs. In fact, it is home to one of Québec's main industrial and technological hubs. Already boasting great accessibility to the main highways and public transit, Saint-Laurent is getting ready to welcome 5 train stations within the new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light rail network. And last but not least, with its two libraries, its Centre des loisirs (recreation centre), its modern Complexe sportif, its arena and some 50 parks, Saint-Laurent offers a wide range of services in many areas of activity, such as culture, sports and recreation. In this way, Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent ensures a high quality of life for families and a stimulating environment for businesses.

