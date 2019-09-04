SUVs drive Mercedes-Benz Canada's sales in August 2019

Mercedes-Benz Vans delivered 483 units in August, bringing to 3,588 the number of Sprinter, Sprinter Cab Chassis, and Metris vans sold year-to-date.

21 smart fortwo vehicles were delivered in August.

Mercedes-Benz Canada's Pre-Owned division retailed 1,523 units in August, of which 1,243 were Certified Pre-Owned (CPO). Year-to-date, the division has delivered 11,387 vehicles, including 9,380 CPO units. Year-over-year, CPO penetration increased by 4.7% for a total of 82.4%.

"Mercedes-Benz Canada's August sales reflect the growing demand for our impressive SUV lineup," said Brian D. Fulton, President & CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada. "The launch of the new GLC, coupled with increasing inventory of the GLE, helped us continue to grow our momentum and set us on the right course for the latter part of the year."

August 2019 MTD YTD 2019 2018 % 2019 2018 % Mercedes-Benz

Vehicles 3,483 2,772 25.6 26,291 29,491 -10.9 smart 21 23 -8.7 227 236 -3.8 Mercedes-Benz Vans 483 578 -16.4 3,588 4,631 -22.5 TOTAL 3,987 3,373 18.2 30,106 34,358 -12.4

