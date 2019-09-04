SUVs drive Mercedes-Benz Canada's sales in August 2019
Sep 04, 2019, 19:00 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Mercedes-Benz Canada and its national dealer network are pleased to report August sales of 3,987 passenger vehicles, vans, and smart fortwos, which represented an 18.2% growth over August 2018. Year-to-date, the brand retailed 30,106 vehicles, supported by sales of the top five volume-drivers: the GLC SUV, C-Class Sedan, GLE SUV, GLA, and A-Class Hatch.
In August, sales of Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicles increased by 25.6% compared to 2018, for a total of 3,483 units sold. The company reported a more pronounced gap in the volume of cars versus SUVs retailed during the month, at 1,263 units (36% of the total) and 2,220 units (64% of the total) sold, respectively. This was due to a marked increase in sales of luxury light trucks, which were up by 59.0% over August 2018. Year-to-date, the brand delivered 26,291 passenger vehicles.
Mercedes-Benz Vans delivered 483 units in August, bringing to 3,588 the number of Sprinter, Sprinter Cab Chassis, and Metris vans sold year-to-date.
21 smart fortwo vehicles were delivered in August.
Mercedes-Benz Canada's Pre-Owned division retailed 1,523 units in August, of which 1,243 were Certified Pre-Owned (CPO). Year-to-date, the division has delivered 11,387 vehicles, including 9,380 CPO units. Year-over-year, CPO penetration increased by 4.7% for a total of 82.4%.
"Mercedes-Benz Canada's August sales reflect the growing demand for our impressive SUV lineup," said Brian D. Fulton, President & CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada. "The launch of the new GLC, coupled with increasing inventory of the GLE, helped us continue to grow our momentum and set us on the right course for the latter part of the year."
|
August 2019
|
MTD
|
YTD
|
2019
|
2018
|
%
|
2019
|
2018
|
%
|
Mercedes-Benz
|
3,483
|
2,772
|
25.6
|
26,291
|
29,491
|
-10.9
|
smart
|
21
|
23
|
-8.7
|
227
|
236
|
-3.8
|
Mercedes-Benz Vans
|
483
|
578
|
-16.4
|
3,588
|
4,631
|
-22.5
|
TOTAL
|
3,987
|
3,373
|
18.2
|
30,106
|
34,358
|
-12.4
About Mercedes-Benz Canada
Mercedes-Benz Canada is responsible for the sales, marketing, and service of Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG passenger vehicles, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and smart. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. employs approximately 1,200 people in 14 locations across Canada. Through a nationwide network of seven Mercedes-Benz own retail operations and 52 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 49,758 vehicles in 2018. This positioned Mercedes-Benz as the top luxury manufacturer in Canada for the fifth consecutive year.
Further information from Mercedes-Benz Canada is available at media.mercedes-benz.ca.
SOURCE Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc.
For further information: Lindsay Archibald, 416-847-7563, lindsay.archibald@mercedes-benz.ca
Share this article